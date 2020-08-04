Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
News 
Walt Disney : Disney Loses Nearly $5 Billion as Pandemic Slams Theme Parks--Update

08/04/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

By R.T. Watson

Walt Disney Co. said it lost nearly $5 billion in the quarter ended June 27, as the majority of its business segments reeled amid global efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus by shutting down public spaces.

Crippled by sweeping social-distancing measures, Disney's earnings fell drastically during the company's third fiscal quarter as it lost $4.72 billion, versus a profit of $1.43 billion in the year-earlier period. Total revenue fell by 42% to $11.8 billion from $20.3 billion in 2019.

As expected, Disney's theme-parks business was hit the hardest. The company estimated the pandemic had a roughly $3.5 billion negative impact on the segment, which it said lost $1.96 billion in the quarter, compared with $1.72 billion operating income a year earlier.

The company's domestic parks, resorts, cruise lines and Disneyland Paris were all closed during the entire quarter. Disney's Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland were able to operate for a portion of the quarter.

Disney shares were up about 1% in after hours trading.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 397 M - -
Net income 2020 -441 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -621x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 124,28 $
Last Close Price 116,35 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-19.55%210 159
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.65%195 515
VIACOMCBS INC.-38.75%16 130
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.84%10 949
FORMULA ONE GROUP-20.42%8 148
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD12.93%5 195
