Walt Disney : Disney Plans Sale of FoxNet Video Game Business, Sources Say -Bloomberg

--The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) plans to sell a videogame business that it acquired when it bought the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Disney's decision to sell FoxNet came after Disney executives debated keeping the company with Chief Executive Bob Iger, saying he no longer wanted to be in the videogame business, the report said.

--Disney declined to comment, the report said.

--Fox Corp. and News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones Co. Inc., publisher of this newswire, share common ownership.

