MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney Plans Sale of FoxNet Video Game Business, Sources Say -Bloomberg

0
09/10/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

--The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) plans to sell a videogame business that it acquired when it bought the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Disney's decision to sell FoxNet came after Disney executives debated keeping the company with Chief Executive Bob Iger, saying he no longer wanted to be in the videogame business, the report said.

--Disney declined to comment, the report said.

--Fox Corp. and News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones Co. Inc., publisher of this newswire, share common ownership.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORP 0.00% 34.3 Delayed Quote.-28.72%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.19% 135.79 Delayed Quote.27.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 300 M
EBIT 2019 14 821 M
Net income 2019 10 315 M
Debt 2019 41 024 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,14x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 250 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 148,25  $
Last Close Price 135,79  $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)27.27%250 085
COMCAST CORPORATION36.33%210 978
CBS CORPORATION0.89%16 570
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP12.74%13 248
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE37.11%9 863
RTL GROUP-6.04%7 454
