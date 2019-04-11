Walt Disney : Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month -- Update

By Erich Schwartzel and Joe Flint

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co.'s new streaming service, Disney+, will launch in November at a price of $6.99 a month, the company told investors Thursday, positioning the offering as an affordable addition to the streaming marketplace.

The linchpin of Disney's streaming strategy, Disney+ will be an ad-free subscription service anchored by programming based on Disney's biggest franchises, including "Star Wars" and Marvel Studios, as well as original programming. Its price -- it will also be offered for an annual payment of $69.99 -- is nearly half the cost of Netflix Inc. subscriptions.

Disney's streaming strategy represents one of the most consequential bets in recent Hollywood history. The company is looking for a new source of growth as the traditional pay television business -- once the engine of its expansion -- matures. Disney needs to take a big swing if it wants to make up the ground already gained by Netflix.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger has called his direct-to-consumer strategy the company's No. 1 priority, and a crucial element of how his 96-year-old company succeeds in its second century.

Disney expects to have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, at which point it should achieve profitability, said Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy. The company expects operating losses with the service to peak between 2020 and 2022, owing to the expense of producing and licensing programming for the service.

Within its first year, Disney+ will offer more than 7,500 episodes of television and 25 episodic series, alongside more than 100 recent movies and 400 library titles. There will be nine original pieces of content at launch on Nov. 12 and 25 in the first year from the Disney Channel, Marvel, National Geographic and its Star Wars production company, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ also will house episodes of the long-running Fox animated hit "The Simpsons" as well as the original trio of "Star Wars" movies.

Disney will manage three separate streaming services. In addition to Disney+, the company already offers ESPN+, a complement to its sports network, and Hulu, an established service with more than 25 million subscribers. Though each service is designed for a different kind of consumer, Disney will likely bundle all three and offer them combined at a discounted price, said Kevin Mayer, a longtime Disney executive in charge of its direct-to-consumer efforts.

"We're starting from a position of strength, confidence and unbridled optimism," Mr. Iger said.

Disney is jumping into a competitive landscape. Besides Netflix Inc., which has 139 million subscribers around the globe and Amazon.com Inc.'s programming platform, it will be up against Apple Inc., which is launching its own service with original programming in the fall. AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal are also creating streaming services.

To stock its new product, Disney will be pulling content off Netflix, forgoing substantial licensing revenue. It expects to lose about $150 million a year in operating income from cutting ties with Netflix, executives said in March.

Producing new shows for the service -- and buying back the streaming rights of programs tied up in other deals -- will be a major expense. The company expects a cash investment of more than $1 billion in fiscal 2020, going up to about $2.5 billion by 2024.

Mr. Iger had withheld most details on the service since he announced plans to launch it in August 2017. He reserved most of the answers for the investor day, held inside a studio soundstage that was once home to the original "Mary Poppins" production but on Thursday was retrofitted with a giant production screen covered in floating "+" signs.

A working prototype of Disney+ shown at the event resembles the Netflix interface, with a carousel of highlighted programming at the top, along with rows of shows and movies categorized under divisions like "Recommended for You." Each company division, including Pixar and Lucasfilm, has its own landing page of programming from that segment.

Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets transforms the makeup of Disney and its family-friendly brand, positioning Disney fare like "The Mickey Mouse Club" alongside edgier Fox movies like "Deadpool" that will be offered on Hulu.

National Geographic, which Disney acquired as part of its $71.3 billion Fox acquisition, will also feature nature documentaries on the service as well as original programming.

Users will be able to customize profiles and have multiple accounts under the same subscription, as well as download its shows and movies for offline viewing.

Disney plans to introduce the service in North America in November before beginning a global rollout that then continues around the world. Disney expects about two-thirds of its Disney+ subscribers to be based overseas by 2024.

Disney used the day to promote its heavyweight 2019 slate of theatrical releases, including "Frozen 2" and "Toy Story 4," both coming out this year.

In a sign of how Disney plans to use the service to promote big-screen releases, each of those two will have its own Disney+ complement: a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of "Frozen 2" and a collection of short films featuring "Toy Story" characters Bo Peep and Forky.

Other Disney+ shows, such as those produced by Marvel Studios, will tie into the story lines of major theatrical releases.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com