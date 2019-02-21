Log in
Walt Disney : Disney Ranks High Among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies

02/21/2019 | 02:25pm EST

The Walt Disney Company has taken the No. 4 spot on Fast Company's list of 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies' for 2019, which spotlights the businesses that are making the most profound impact on both industry and culture and thriving in a rapidly changing world. Fast Company, one of the world's leading business media brands, singled out Disney's new and upcoming streaming services, and the Company's commitment to deliver its unparalleled portfolio directly to consumers.

In addition to highlighting the early success of the ESPN+ streaming service, Fast Company looked ahead to the upcoming launch of the family-friendly Disney+, which will feature new content set in the worlds of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Monsters, Inc. and more; as well as how the pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox will expand the Company's incredible lineup of content assets, along with doubling Disney's interests in Hulu. 'We'll do a better job than others,' Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer & International business, told Fast Company, adding, 'We know [our] brands viscerally.'

The 50 companies named by Fast Company have been selected across 35 industries and are based across every region of the globe. Fast Company sought to identify the businesses that aren't just leaders in their fields, but those that are transforming the world. The complete list can be viewed at FastCompany.com, as well as in the March/April 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 19:24:01 UTC
