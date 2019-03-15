Log in
Walt Disney : Disney Rehires 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn

03/15/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios unit has reinstated James Gunn as director of the third installment of its "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise.

Mr. Gunn was rehired last fall, Marvel said, a few months after the company severed its relationship with him over offensive tweets. His reinstatement was first reported Friday by Deadline.com.

Marvel declined to comment further on why it rehired Mr. Gunn.

"I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months," Mr. Gunn wrote on his Twitter account. "I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties that bind us all."

Mr. Gunn directed two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, which together grossed $1.64 billion world-wide. He had already written the script to the third "Guardians" installment before he was fired last July.

The move came after The Daily Caller website and online critics resurfaced tweets from Mr. Gunn written between 2008 and 2012, a time before he worked for Marvel, in which he made sexually explicit jokes, including some about children.

At the time, Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn called Mr. Gunn's "offensive," "indefensible" and "inconsistent" with the studio's values.

In a public apology last year, Mr. Gunn had said his tweets were "stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive" and "don't reflect the person I am today."

Last year, Mr. Gunn signed on to write and direct the "Suicide Squad" sequel for Warner Bros., now part of AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, and DC Entertainment.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

