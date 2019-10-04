Walt Disney : Disney Store at Target "Shop-in-Shop" Launches Online and in 25 Target Stores Nationwide Today

MINNEAPOLIS and BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today launched the Disney store at Target in 25 select Target locations and a complementary online experience to help bring the magic of Disney to the joy of shopping at Target.

As part of a creative retail collaboration, guests can now shop from an enhanced Disney assortment of more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The store and online experience also feature newly unveiled Disney merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, marking the first-ever simultaneous global product rollout for two entertainment juggernauts. Target will offer more than 100 exclusive products from these highly anticipated theatrical releases as well as The Mandalorian – landing on Disney+ November 12, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – the game which releases November 15.

"We've brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that's truly immersive and unique," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products, including items previously only available at Disney retail locations."

"We are delighted to further extend the magic of the Disney store through this revolutionary collaboration with Target," said Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization. "Our fans are always looking for fun and unique ways to connect authentically with Disney's iconic characters and stories. Now that an enhanced Disney product assortment is available at Target – including new merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – I know fans are eager to discover and explore everything this collaboration has to offer."

The Disney Store at Target Experience

The Disney store at Target offers a welcoming and engaging shopping experience for the entire family, with music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can relax and watch Disney movie clips and play games. Guests will be able to wear Mickey's magic hat, pose with a life-size lightsaber and wear a prince or princess crown.

To celebrate the grand openings, the first 250 guests that visit the 25 store locations will receive a Disney store at Target canvas tote bag.* In addition, guests are invited to share their favorite Star Wars and Frozen memories on their social channels using the hashtags #ShareTheForce and #ThePowerWithin and tagging @Target.

Disney store at Target locations are a Target-operated, branded "shop-in-shop" layout with an average of 750 square feet, strategically located inside Target stores adjacent to kids clothing and toys. Additional locations will be added to more Target stores over the next year to expand the Disney store retail footprint and meet Disney fans when and where they want to shop.

All guests can experience Disney store at Target by visiting Target.com/Disneystore and in the Target app, available for download on iOS and Android. The new online experience serves as a hub for the Disney stories and characters guests love, all in one place. The majority of products available at Disney store at Target retail locations are also available online. The store locator helps guests plan a visit, and user-generated content showcases guest love for Target and Disney products.

Guests can take advantage of all of the benefits of shopping at Target when they purchase items from Disney store at Target, whether online or in stores. Guests can purchase Disney products with 5% off using their Target REDcard and can take advantage of convenient pickup and delivery options, including same-day pickup, same-day delivery, and free two-day shipping.

Frozen 2, Star Wars and More Available Now in Select Stores and Target.com; Special Promotion Opening Weekend

Guests can now visit their local Disney store at Target or Target.com/Disneystore to browse and purchase new Disney merchandise, including new items from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, along with a variety of Disney Princess, Star Wars, Disney Junior characters, classic Disney plush, apparel, home and holiday-specific products.

Items range in price from $2 - $200, with many items under $20. Featured items include**:

Target exclusive products from Frozen 2 , including toys, plush items, bedding, apparel, accessories, arts and activity sets. Elsa's Black Sea Dress is available for $39.99 , Sing & Swing Olaf for $24.99 , Anna & Elsa Baby Dolls for $16.99 , Frozen 2 Small Doll collection pack for $39.99 and the Whirling Olaf Game for $19.99 .

, including toys, plush items, bedding, apparel, accessories, arts and activity sets. Elsa's Black Sea Dress is available for , Sing & Swing Olaf for , Anna & Elsa Baby Dolls for , Frozen 2 Small Doll collection pack for and the Whirling Olaf Game for . Target exclusive products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian , and classic Star Wars , including action figures and droids. The Ultimate D-O is available for $149.99 , the Black Series Mystery Box for $39.99 , the Black Series Mandalorian with chrome helmet for $24.99 and a Lego Brickheadz Kylo Ren and Sithtrooper 2-pack for $19.99 .

, and classic , including action figures and droids. The Ultimate D-O is available for , the Black Series Mystery Box for , the Black Series Mandalorian with chrome helmet for and a Lego Brickheadz Kylo Ren and Sithtrooper 2-pack for . Disney apparel, including Star Wars and Frozen 2 tees for kids and adults, is available for under $20 .

and tees for kids and adults, is available for under . Collectible merchandise, including the Disney Animators' Collection with dolls, clothing and accessories. Six dolls are available for $26.99.

Deluxe Princess Dresses for $39 .99 and accessories for $12.99 - $19.99 .

.99 and accessories for $12.99 - . Home items like Cuddleez plush for $29.99 and throw blankets for $19.99 .

. Guest-favorite characters from Disney Pixar Toy Story and classics like Mickey and Minnie Mouse from $12 to $20 .

Guests shopping Disney store at Target Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in store or online will receive a $10 Target GiftCard when they purchase $40 of Frozen or Star Wars toys. From Oct. 6 to 12, guests spending $50 on toys at Target in store or online will save $10 and those who spend $100 will save $25.***

Bringing Disney Magic to Life at Target

The Disney store at Target launch is part of the ongoing creative retail collaboration Disney and Target announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this August. The collaboration encompasses experiential retail and merchandising – including 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Store List

Disney store at Target is now open in the following 25 Target stores:

Allen North #2516 ( Allen, Texas )

#2516 ( ) 150 E. Stacy Road, Ste 2400

Austin NW #1797 ( Austin, Texas )

) 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive

Bozeman #1237 ( Bozeman, Mont. )

#1237 ( ) 2550 Catron St.

Brighton #922 ( Brighton, Mich. )

#922 ( ) 8043 Challis Road

Chicago Brickyard #1924 ( Chicago, Ill. )

) 6525 W. Diversey Ave.

Clearwater #1820 ( Clearwater, Fla. )

#1820 ( ) 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd

Denver Stapleton #2052 ( Denver, Colo. )

#2052 ( ) 7930 Northfield Blvd.

Edmond #1398 ( Edmond, Okla. )

#1398 ( ) 1200 E. 2nd St.

Euless #1368 ( Euless, Texas )

#1368 ( ) 1401 W. Glade Road

Houston North Central #1458 ( Spring, Texas )

#1458 ( ) 19511 Interstate Highway 45

Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 ( Jacksonville, Fla. )

#1300 ( ) 10490 San Jose Blvd.

Keizer #2110 ( Keizer, Ore. )

#2110 ( ) 6450 Keizer Station Blvd. NE

Lake Stevens #1331 ( Lake Stevens, Wash. )

#1331 ( ) 9601 Market Place

Leesburg #1874 ( Leesburg, Va. )

#1874 ( ) 1200 Edwards Ferry Road

Loveland #1178 ( Loveland, Colo. )

#1178 ( ) 1725 Rocky Mountain Ave.

Maple Grove North #2193 ( Maple Grove, Minn. )

#2193 ( ) 15300 Grove Circle N.

Mobile West #1376 ( Mobile, Ala. )

) 790 Schillinger Road S.

Murrieta #1283 ( Murrieta, Calif. )

#1283 ( ) 41040 California Oaks Road

New Lenox #2028 ( New Lenox, Ill. )

#2028 ( ) 2370 E. Lincoln Highway

Pasadena #1396 ( Pasadena, Texas )

#1396 ( ) 5757 Fairmont Parkway

Philadelphia West #2124 ( Philadelphia, Pa. )

) 4000 Monument Road

San Jose College Park #2088 ( San Jose, Calif. )

) 533 Coleman Ave.

South Jordan #2123 ( South Jordan, Utah )

#2123 ( ) 11525 Parkway Plaza Drive

Stroudsburg #1260 ( Stroudsburg, Pa. )

#1260 ( ) 155 Pocono Commons

Waterford Park #2068 ( Clarksville, Ind. )

) 1125 Veterans Parkway

For visual assets, visit Target's Press Room.

* Giveaways are available while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Available in 25 locations that feature Disney store at Target.

** Products are available while supplies last.

*** Some exclusions apply to promotions.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia with approximately 160,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; one of the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding the timing and number of Target stores that will include Disney stores at Target; the assortment, availability, timing, and pricing of products available in stores and online; the shopping experience and benefits of the strategic collaboration; the timing, location, and number of Target stores to open are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. The most important risks and uncertainties for Target are described in Item 1A of the Target's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019. The most important risks and uncertainties for The Walt Disney Company are set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" of The Walt Disney Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 and in its subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Target nor The Walt Disney Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-store-at-target-shop-in-shop-launches-online-and-in-25-target-stores-nationwide-today-300931229.html

SOURCE Target Corporation