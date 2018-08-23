Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Walt Disney : Disney Tops Media and Entertainment List in Management Top 250

08/23/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

Walt Disney Co. has been the consistent leader among media and entertainment companies in the Management Top 250 ranking, but Netflix Inc. has made the biggest gains.

At No. 53 overall, Walt Disney was the highest-ranked company in the industry sector in the latest analysis. Although the Management Top 250 was first published in December, it was calculated back to 2012. Walt Disney has topped the media and entertainment sector each year.

Over that same period, Netflix has been among the biggest gainers of all companies analyzed for the ranking. It was No. 175 overall in the most recent ranking. In 2012, it was far from even making the list of the top 250, ranked No. 475 among all companies analyzed. Since then, its gains have been powered by increases in innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement and development.

The Management Top 250, compiled by the Drucker Institute, analyzes the management effectiveness of major U.S. companies. It is based on 37 indicators that track performance in five categories that reflect the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal.

The five categories are innovation, customer satisfaction, social responsibility, financial strength, and employee engagement and development.

See more analysis and the full list of the 2017 Management Top 250 at wsj.com/managementtop250. Plus, read about how technology, telecommunications, financial, energy, utilities, automotive, consumer products, consumer and business services, transportation and logistics, industrial goods and real estate and construction companies rank.

The full methodology is available at on.wsj.com/top-250-methodology.

Dave Pettit (

@pettitd

)

Write to Dave Pettit at dave.pettit@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 854 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 13,71
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 167 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.54%167 151
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.76%163 758
SKY51.63%33 790
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.64%24 912
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE3.36%24 912
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.41%24 912
