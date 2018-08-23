Walt Disney : Disney Tops Media and Entertainment List in Management Top 250

Walt Disney Co. has been the consistent leader among media and entertainment companies in the Management Top 250 ranking, but Netflix Inc. has made the biggest gains.

At No. 53 overall, Walt Disney was the highest-ranked company in the industry sector in the latest analysis. Although the Management Top 250 was first published in December, it was calculated back to 2012. Walt Disney has topped the media and entertainment sector each year.

Over that same period, Netflix has been among the biggest gainers of all companies analyzed for the ranking. It was No. 175 overall in the most recent ranking. In 2012, it was far from even making the list of the top 250, ranked No. 475 among all companies analyzed. Since then, its gains have been powered by increases in innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement and development.

The Management Top 250, compiled by the Drucker Institute, analyzes the management effectiveness of major U.S. companies. It is based on 37 indicators that track performance in five categories that reflect the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal.

The five categories are innovation, customer satisfaction, social responsibility, financial strength, and employee engagement and development.

