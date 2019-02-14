Walt Disney : Disney Tops Most “Intimate” Brands Survey

Disney has been named the most 'intimate' brand among consumers in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study, moving up four spots from 2018. The annual study is a comprehensive ranking of brands based on emotion.

The survey was designed primarily to gain insights into consumer relationships with almost 400 brands. Disney's associations with nostalgia, and the strong bonds it builds with both men and women across a variety of age groups, propelled it to the top of this year's list. Disney especially resonated with users in younger demographics, and the study found millennials and users aged 35-54 were more intimate with media and entertainment brands.

'We know that customers who form strong emotional bonds with brands are willing to pay more and are less willing to live without them. Insights from our annual ranking of brands are providing lessons and new strategies for business leaders and marketers,' Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM, said in a press release, adding, 'Our demand for escapism and our collective need for a distraction from reality is factoring heavily in the brands that rose in 2019.'

MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study analyzed the responses of 6,200 consumers across 15 industries. The full list is available at MBLM.com.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company was named among the 'World's Most Admired Companies,' ranking No. 4 on Fortune's annual survey of corporate reputation. Disney also recently earned high marks on Forbes' list of the World's Best Employers for 2018, placing fourth, and topped Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies for 2018.