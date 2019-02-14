Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney Tops Most “Intimate” Brands Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:17pm EST

Disney has been named the most 'intimate' brand among consumers in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study, moving up four spots from 2018. The annual study is a comprehensive ranking of brands based on emotion.

The survey was designed primarily to gain insights into consumer relationships with almost 400 brands. Disney's associations with nostalgia, and the strong bonds it builds with both men and women across a variety of age groups, propelled it to the top of this year's list. Disney especially resonated with users in younger demographics, and the study found millennials and users aged 35-54 were more intimate with media and entertainment brands.

'We know that customers who form strong emotional bonds with brands are willing to pay more and are less willing to live without them. Insights from our annual ranking of brands are providing lessons and new strategies for business leaders and marketers,' Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM, said in a press release, adding, 'Our demand for escapism and our collective need for a distraction from reality is factoring heavily in the brands that rose in 2019.'

MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study analyzed the responses of 6,200 consumers across 15 industries. The full list is available at MBLM.com.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company was named among the 'World's Most Admired Companies,' ranking No. 4 on Fortune's annual survey of corporate reputation. Disney also recently earned high marks on Forbes' list of the World's Best Employers for 2018, placing fourth, and topped Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies for 2018.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
06:17pWALT DISNEY : Disney Tops Most “Intimate” Brands Survey
PU
02/11WALT DISNEY : Innovations from DisneyResearch|Studios Receive Academy's Sci-Tech..
PU
02/11WALT DISNEY : First TV Spot for Disney's ‘Aladdin' Debuts
PU
02/11WALT DISNEY : Disney Debuts a New Sneak Peek at ‘Dumbo'
PU
02/11WALT DISNEY : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
02/10WALT DISNEY : Remembering Ron Miller
PU
02/08WALT DISNEY : Disney Showcases the Tech Behind the Magic at 2018 Grace Hopper Ce..
PU
02/08WALT DISNEY : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
02/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Trump's State Of The Union Offers Few ..
DJ
02/06WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Amyris Inc., Disney, Electronic Art..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 497 M
EBIT 2019 14 385 M
Net income 2019 10 700 M
Debt 2019 12 353 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,54
P/E ratio 2020 15,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)0.50%164 284
COMCAST CORPORATION8.75%167 596
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.64%21 735
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.15%21 735
CBS CORPORATION10.66%18 126
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 193
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.