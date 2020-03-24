Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Walt Disney : Disney Up Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2009 -- Data Talk

03/24/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $95.82, up $10.06 or 11.73%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $102.52

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 6, 2009, when it rose 11.75%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Down 18.56% month-to-date

-- Down 33.75% year-to-date

-- Down 36.81% from its all-time closing high of $151.64 on Nov. 26, 2019

-- Traded as high as $98.69; highest intraday level since March 13, 2020, when it hit $102.87

-- Up 15.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 16.49%

-- Fifth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 68.21 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:11:25 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 484 M
EBIT 2020 14 500 M
Net income 2020 7 254 M
Debt 2020 36 942 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
EV / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 144,69  $
Last Close Price 85,76  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.70%155 232
COMCAST CORPORATION-24.02%151 935
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-47.99%8 009
VIACOMCBS INC.-73.12%7 574
FORMULA ONE GROUP-53.33%5 270
RTL GROUP-34.29%4 767
