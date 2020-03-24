Walt Disney : Disney Up Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2009 -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $95.82, up $10.06 or 11.73%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $102.52

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 6, 2009, when it rose 11.75%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Down 18.56% month-to-date

-- Down 33.75% year-to-date

-- Down 36.81% from its all-time closing high of $151.64 on Nov. 26, 2019

-- Traded as high as $98.69; highest intraday level since March 13, 2020, when it hit $102.87

-- Up 15.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 16.49%

-- Fifth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 68.21 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:11:25 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet