Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney is Among the Highest Ranked Companies on 2019 Axios Harris Poll 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 07:20pm EST

The Walt Disney Company ranks high on The Axios Harris Poll 100 for 2019, holding the No. 5 spot for the second consecutive year. The annual study uses proprietary research from The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient to measure the reputations of the 100 most visible companies in the U.S. and determine how people perceive these prominent businesses right now.

To build the 2019 list, consumers were first asked to identify companies they believe to have excelled in society over the past year. Then, during the study's second phase, a nationally representative sample of 18,228 Americans was asked to rank these 100 'most visible' companies across key dimensions of corporate reputation attributes. Disney earned high marks in a variety of categories, including Vision (No. 4), Trajectory (No. 5), Growth (No. 6), Products/Service (No. 7) and Citizenship (No. 9).

Disney also rose to No. 3 on Reputation Institute's Global RepTrak® 100 for 2019, moving up two spots from last year. The annual ranking studies public perception toward the top companies around the globe, surveying 230,000 individuals in 15 countries to determine which are believed to be the world's most reputable.

Earlier this year, Disney's corporate reputation was also recognized by Fortune, which ranked Disney at No. 4 on its list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies,' and the Company took the fourth spot on Fast Company's ranking of 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies,' as well. In February, Disney was named the most 'intimate' brand among consumers in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study, which looks at consumer relationships with nearly 400 brands; and in 2018, The Walt Disney Company topped Forbes' list of the 'World's Best Regarded Companies,' which takes into account companies' trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of their products or services, and how they are viewed as an employer.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 00:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
08:15pWALT DISNEY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent S…
PU
08:05pWALT DISNEY : Disney Celebrates ‘Captain Marvel' and International Women's..
PU
07:20pWALT DISNEY : Disney is Among the Highest Ranked Companies on 2019 Axios Harris ..
PU
05:23pWALT DISNEY CO/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pDisney Nears Sale of YES Network -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:36aCorrection to Disney, YES Network Article
DJ
11:17aDisney Nears Sale of YES Network -- Update
DJ
10:47aDisney Nears Sale of YES Network
DJ
09:30aWALT DISNEY : Current report filing
PU
09:09aWALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 672 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,93
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.74%169 963
COMCAST CORPORATION13.39%173 706
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.59%22 204
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE9.86%22 204
CBS CORPORATION14.41%18 329
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 589
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.