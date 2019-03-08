Walt Disney : Disney is Among the Highest Ranked Companies on 2019 Axios Harris Poll 100

The Walt Disney Company ranks high on The Axios Harris Poll 100 for 2019, holding the No. 5 spot for the second consecutive year. The annual study uses proprietary research from The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient to measure the reputations of the 100 most visible companies in the U.S. and determine how people perceive these prominent businesses right now.

To build the 2019 list, consumers were first asked to identify companies they believe to have excelled in society over the past year. Then, during the study's second phase, a nationally representative sample of 18,228 Americans was asked to rank these 100 'most visible' companies across key dimensions of corporate reputation attributes. Disney earned high marks in a variety of categories, including Vision (No. 4), Trajectory (No. 5), Growth (No. 6), Products/Service (No. 7) and Citizenship (No. 9).

Disney also rose to No. 3 on Reputation Institute's Global RepTrak® 100 for 2019, moving up two spots from last year. The annual ranking studies public perception toward the top companies around the globe, surveying 230,000 individuals in 15 countries to determine which are believed to be the world's most reputable.

Earlier this year, Disney's corporate reputation was also recognized by Fortune, which ranked Disney at No. 4 on its list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies,' and the Company took the fourth spot on Fast Company's ranking of 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies,' as well. In February, Disney was named the most 'intimate' brand among consumers in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study, which looks at consumer relationships with nearly 400 brands; and in 2018, The Walt Disney Company topped Forbes' list of the 'World's Best Regarded Companies,' which takes into account companies' trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of their products or services, and how they are viewed as an employer.