Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/12 07:31:19 pm
109.6850 USD   +0.08%
Walt Disney : Disney is No. 1 on Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies List

09/12/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

The Walt Disney Company tops Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies for 2018, moving up four spots from 2017, the first year that the rankings were compiled. Disney ranks No. 1, earning the highest marks among Forbes' 2018 Global 2000 companies.

Forbes worked with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey 15,000 people from 60 countries and find out how they perceive companies' trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of their products or services, and how they are viewed as an employer. The 250 highest ranked companies were revealed today on Forbes.com.

In March 2018, Disney ranked No. 5 on The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient (RQ®), which looks at corporate reputation, and also holds the fifth spot on the 2018 Global RepTrak® 100 from Reputation Institute, the largest yearly study of its kind. The Walt Disney Company has also been among the top 10 'World's Most Admired Companies' on Fortune's annual list for six consecutive years, ranking No. 1 in the entertainment industry and No. 6 overall for 2018.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 20:57:03 UTC
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:58pWALT DISNEY : Disney is No. 1 on Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Compa..
PU
07:37pComcast Gets 0.29% Acceptances for Sky Offer, Extends Deadline -- Update
DJ
06:58pTech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
06:48pComcast Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.29% Acceptances
DJ
09/1021st Century Fox Hires Advisory Firm to Help Win Sky Bidding -Mail on Sunday
DJ
09/07CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VI : sources
RE
09/06Comcast's NBCUniversal Adds Three to Hulu Board -- Hollywood Reporter
DJ
09/06CBS negotiating Moonves' exit and Viacom merger standstill - sources
RE
09/06WALT DISNEY : Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Children’s Hospita..
PU
09/05WALT DISNEY : ESPN Ad Sale Veteran Ed Erhardt set to retire
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 854 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.94%163 002
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.36%166 324
SKY52.57%34 524
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.35%24 818
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.29%24 818
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.24%24 818
