Walt Disney : Disney is No. 1 on Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies List

The Walt Disney Company tops Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies for 2018, moving up four spots from 2017, the first year that the rankings were compiled. Disney ranks No. 1, earning the highest marks among Forbes' 2018 Global 2000 companies.

Forbes worked with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey 15,000 people from 60 countries and find out how they perceive companies' trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of their products or services, and how they are viewed as an employer. The 250 highest ranked companies were revealed today on Forbes.com.

In March 2018, Disney ranked No. 5 on The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient (RQ®), which looks at corporate reputation, and also holds the fifth spot on the 2018 Global RepTrak® 100 from Reputation Institute, the largest yearly study of its kind. The Walt Disney Company has also been among the top 10 'World's Most Admired Companies' on Fortune's annual list for six consecutive years, ranking No. 1 in the entertainment industry and No. 6 overall for 2018.