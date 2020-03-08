Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

By R.T. Watson

Walt Disney Co.'s latest Pixar movie "Onward" took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in both the U.S. and abroad.

Mustering decent ticket sales for a March opening, "Onward" grossed $40 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary studio estimates.

By regular standards, "Onward" may have performed reasonably during its first weekend at the box office, especially considering some health officials have cautioned against public gatherings, sparking a string of event cancellations including this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

But when comparing "Onward" with its peers, the movie logged the third-worst domestic opening among the more than 20 films released by the prolific Pixar Animation Studios, most famous for having created the much-loved Toy Story franchise.

Without adjusting for inflation, Pixar's worst opening so far has been its first film, 1995's "Toy Story " which grossed $29.1 million in its first weekend in North American theaters. The studio's best ever debut is "Incredibles 2," which earned $182.7 million in ticket sales in 2018, according to media-measurement company Comscore.

"Onward" also grossed an additional $28 million from 47 overseas markets, bringing its global total to $68 million, according to Comscore. Due to coronavirus concerns abroad, Disney wasn't able to open "Onward" in key markets such as Japan, South Korea and Italy.

Releasing "Onward" in China, the world's second-biggest box-office market, remains up in the air as the nation's nearly 70,000 theaters have been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With characters voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland -- who breathe life into animated elf siblings dealing with the loss of their father -- "Onward" was inspired by director Dan Scanlon's own childhood experience. The movie has received strong reviews and an A- CinemaScore.

"We're very encouraged by how the audiences are responding with really good word-of-mouth, and as families start their spring break holidays, it looks to set us up for a good long run," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of distribution.

To be fair, ticket sales for "Onward" could have also been impacted by its unique release date, according to Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. It is the "first Pixar movie in the studio's 25-year history to open outside of the summer or holiday corridor," he said.

Looking ahead, theater owners in North America and abroad are facing a particularly unpredictable set of hurdles as authorities and medical professionals attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

MGM Holdings Inc. announced a few days ago it was postponing the release of the 25th James Bond film "No Time to Die" until November. The movie had originally been slated to premiere around the globe in April.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Disney was facing a potentially down year. In 2019, the studio dominated the market with a string of hits including Pixar's "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Frozen 2," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." This year, Disney's slate features fewer remakes and sequels from established brands.

Perhaps Disney's two most recognizable titles this year include a live-action remake of the 1998 animated film "Mulan," scheduled to be out in theaters at the end of this month, and "Black Widow," an Avengers spinoff starring Scarlett Johansson, which is set for May.

This week's second-best-performing film at the domestic box office was thriller "The Invisible Man," starring Elizabeth Moss. Produced by low-budget horror hit factory Blumhouse Productions, the movie -- which cost just $7 million to make -- has grossed a total of $52.7 million in the U.S. and Canada after two weeks in theaters, according to Comscore.

Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures, which boasts a long successful relationship with Blumhouse, distributed "The Invisible Man."

Warner Bros. -- run by parent company AT&T Inc. -- scored third place at the box office with the well-reviewed R-rated drama "The Way Back," starring Ben Affleck.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
02:22pWALT DISNEY : Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers
DJ
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Gray Television in $8.5 billion bid to acquire Tegna - sources
RE
03/05WALT DISNEY : Correction to Disney CEO Steps Down
DJ
03/05SINCLAIR : YouTube TV Drops Two of 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks
DJ
03/04WALT DISNEY : to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/03Impossible Foods cuts prices of plant-based meat sold to distributors
RE
03/03WALT DISNEY : Announces 2020 Disney Accelerator Program to Advance Opportunities..
PR
03/02Stock swoon hands investors fresh buying opportunities
RE
03/02WALT DISNEY : FX on Hulu Launches Today
PU
03/02AT&T Adds Another TV Option to Lure Cord-Cutters
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 452 M
EBIT 2020 14 961 M
Net income 2020 8 028 M
Debt 2020 36 106 M
Yield 2020 1,64%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 159,27  $
Last Close Price 115,27  $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-21.19%208 113
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.18%183 806
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-9.06%13 827
VIACOMCBS INC.-48.61%13 481
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.70%8 099
RTL GROUP-18.28%6 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group