Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 05:21:11 pm
138 USD   -0.22%
05:05pWALT DISNEY : Q3 FY2019 Financial Reconciliation
PU
05:02pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Quarterly Revenue Surges but Profit Drops -- Update
DJ
05:00pWALT DISNEY : Q3 FY19 Earnings Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney's Quarterly Revenue Surges but Profit Drops -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Walt Disney Co.'s acquisition of several key 21st Century Fox properties along with streaming service Hulu drove revenue past $20 billion in the latest period but also cut into profit.

Third-quarter profit in the June quarter fell 40% to $1.76 billion, or 97 cents a share, the company said Tuesday. Excluding charges related to the integration of the Fox properties and other items, profit fell to $1.35 a share from $1.87 a share.

Revenue rose 33% to $20.25 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet projected $1.46 a share, or $1.72 a share as adjusted, on $21.45 billion in revenue.

The results for the June quarter, the first full quarter that included operating results from Hulu and the former Fox properties, showed expenses outpaced revenue growth as the company ramps up investments in content and technology, including a high-stakes bet on streaming.

Expenses rose 55% to $17.49 billion,

Disney's stock, which closed up 2.6% for the day, fell 3% to $137.25 in after-hours trading.

The entertainment giant, which began in 1923 as a cartoon studio, now controls three streaming services and lucrative properties such as "The Simpsons," "Avatar," "Star Wars" and Marvel Studios.

The direct-to-consumer and international division -- which includes the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu streaming services -- saw revenue more than double to $3.86 billion. The operating loss in the segment was $553 million, compared with $168 million a year earlier, which Disney attributed to the Hulu consolidation and spending ramp-up in ESPN+ and Disney+.

Meanwhile, media networks -- which includes ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and other stations and remains the main profit driver -- saw revenue rise 21%. Operating income in that segment rose 7%, driven by the Fox properties, primarily FX and National Geographic networks, Disney said.

Revenue at Disney's studio entertainment division, which oversees its theatrical releases, surged 33% while operating income rose 13%.

The theme-parks division saw revenue increase 7% and operating income increase 4%.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:05pWALT DISNEY : Q3 FY2019 Financial Reconciliation
PU
05:02pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Quarterly Revenue Surges but Profit Drops -- Update
DJ
05:00pWALT DISNEY : Q3 FY19 Earnings Report
PU
04:45pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Quarterly Revenue Surges but Profit Drops
DJ
04:44pDisney earnings miss forecasts as streaming costs rise
RE
04:41pDisney earnings miss forecasts as streaming costs rise
RE
04:29pWall Street climbs more than 1% after China moves on yuan
RE
04:15pWALT DISNEY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:11pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Earnings for Fis..
BU
10:00aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Tencent, New Media, Pernod
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 772 M
EBIT 2019 15 850 M
Net income 2019 11 292 M
Debt 2019 33 167 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 149,88  $
Last Close Price 138,30  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.13%248 898
COMCAST CORPORATION22.20%189 117
CBS CORPORATION12.21%18 394
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.67%12 972
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE21.27%8 685
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group