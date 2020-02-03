Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney to Bring Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' to Movie Theaters -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 09:45pm EST

By Maria Armental

"Hamilton," the blockbuster Broadway musical written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will be brought to the big screen next year by Walt Disney Co.

The movie will be a recording of the show made in 2016, instead of a film adaptation of the musical, and will feature the original Broadway cast, including Mr. Miranda in the title role.

Disney paid $75 million for the rights, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"We are thrilled for fans...to experience what it was like on stage -- and in the audience -- when we shot this at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016," Thomas Kail, who directed the stage version and the movie, said. "We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide."

The film will be released in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021, giving the show, which continues to draw large audiences and command high-ticket prices, additional exclusive time on stage.

"Hamilton," based on the biography by Ron Chernow, made its off-Broadway debut in early 2015 and went to Broadway later that year. It has garnered plenty of accolades, winning 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

"Hamilton" was the highest-grossing Broadway show in the most recent week, bringing in $2.7 million, according to the industry trade group Broadway League.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:45pWALT DISNEY : Disney to Bring Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' to Movie Theaters -- U..
DJ
09:29pAlphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
RE
09:23pAlphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:43pWALT DISNEY : Disney to Bring Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' to Movie Theaters
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Up On Growth Optimism -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 974 M
EBIT 2020 15 371 M
Net income 2020 8 970 M
Debt 2020 35 449 M
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 250 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 158,81  $
Last Close Price 141,32  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-4.37%248 783
COMCAST CORPORATION-3.96%200 804
VIACOMCBS INC.-18.68%21 244
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.83%15 658
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.79%10 889
ITV PLC-10.33%7 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group