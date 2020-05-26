Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
News 
News

Walt Disney : Disney to Lay Out Plans for Phased Reopening of Florida Theme Parks

05/26/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Walt Disney Co. said it plans to submit a proposal on Wednesday for a phased reopening of its theme parks in Florida.

Disney said Tuesday that Jim MacPhee, a senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World Resort, will give a virtual presentation of the company's plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., near Orlando.

Disney closed its U.S. theme parks in March as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

Last week, the company named Josh D'Amaro as its chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney's CEO Bob Chapek previously held that role.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE SA -1.88% 10.2 Real-time Quote.-20.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.48% 120.95 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 684 M
EBIT 2020 5 267 M
Net income 2020 171 M
Debt 2020 41 902 M
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 1 144x
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 123,67 $
Last Close Price 120,95 $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.40%213 176
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.85%176 815
VIACOMCBS INC.-53.32%12 240
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-32.24%10 220
FORMULA ONE GROUP-28.40%7 573
RTL GROUP S.A.-33.42%4 898
