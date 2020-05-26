Walt Disney : Disney to Lay Out Plans for Phased Reopening of Florida Theme Parks

By Kimberly Chin

Walt Disney Co. said it plans to submit a proposal on Wednesday for a phased reopening of its theme parks in Florida.

Disney said Tuesday that Jim MacPhee, a senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World Resort, will give a virtual presentation of the company's plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., near Orlando.

Disney closed its U.S. theme parks in March as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

Last week, the company named Josh D'Amaro as its chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney's CEO Bob Chapek previously held that role.

