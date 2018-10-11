Walt Disney : Disneyland Not Bound By Minimum Wage Measure, City Attorney Says

By Nour Malas

LOS ANGELES -- A ballot measure facing voters in the California city of Anaheim in November to raise the minimum wage for hospitality workers no longer applies to the Disneyland Resort, Anaheim's largest employer, according to an analysis by the city attorney.

Anaheim City Attorney Robert Fabela weighed in at the request of a city council member, concluding that Disney wouldn't be bound by the measure. That is because the city terminated Disney's major tax breaks, with the company's consent, in August, and what remains doesn't constitute a subsidy, according to a city staff report. His analysis isn't a legally binding ruling and the issue may go to court if the measure, which requires hospitality businesses that receive a city subsidy to pay an hourly wage of $18 by 2022, passes in November.

On Tuesday, Disney also said it has made a final decision to cancel a 700-room luxury hotel it was planning to build at the resort, after suspending construction in August once the city ruled the project was no longer eligible for a previously agreed tax break. That dispute was at the center of recent tensions between Disney and Anaheim.

