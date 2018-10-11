Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
10/11 10:00:49 pm
111.15 USD   -1.52%
10/11WALT DISNEY : Disneyland Not Bound By Minimum Wage Measure, City Att..
DJ
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : incorrect
RE
10/11NFL Television Ratings Are Up for First Time Since 2015
DJ
Walt Disney : Disneyland Not Bound By Minimum Wage Measure, City Attorney Says

10/11/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Nour Malas

LOS ANGELES -- A ballot measure facing voters in the California city of Anaheim in November to raise the minimum wage for hospitality workers no longer applies to the Disneyland Resort, Anaheim's largest employer, according to an analysis by the city attorney.

Anaheim City Attorney Robert Fabela weighed in at the request of a city council member, concluding that Disney wouldn't be bound by the measure. That is because the city terminated Disney's major tax breaks, with the company's consent, in August, and what remains doesn't constitute a subsidy, according to a city staff report. His analysis isn't a legally binding ruling and the issue may go to court if the measure, which requires hospitality businesses that receive a city subsidy to pay an hourly wage of $18 by 2022, passes in November.

On Tuesday, Disney also said it has made a final decision to cancel a 700-room luxury hotel it was planning to build at the resort, after suspending construction in August once the city ruled the project was no longer eligible for a previously agreed tax break. That dispute was at the center of recent tensions between Disney and Anaheim.

Write to Nour Malas at nour.malas@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 856 M
EBIT 2018 14 799 M
Net income 2018 12 281 M
Debt 2018 25 818 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 14,36
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
EV / Sales 2018 3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 174 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.98%173 844
COMCAST CORPORATION-14.41%162 384
SKY70.55%39 370
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP2.95%23 350
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-2.96%23 350
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP13.06%23 350
