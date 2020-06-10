Walt Disney : Disneyland Resort in Southern California to Begin Reopening in July

Log in
06/10/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co. said it aims to begin a phased reopening of its Disneyland Resort in July, the latest sign that the world's largest entertainment company is joining the rest of the nation's economy in getting operations up and running again, at least in a limited form.

Under a plan revealed Wednesday, the Anaheim, Calif., theme park would open at roughly the same time as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Downtown Disney retail area would open first, on July 9, followed by the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks on July 17.

The plan remains subject to approval by state and local governments, the company said.

Disney's theme parks have been closed since the novel coronavirus spread throughout the U.S. in mid-March, a monthslong shutdown that has cost the company billions in lost revenue and led to the furloughs for about 100,000 workers.

Few entertainment companies are as exposed to the pandemic's effects as Disney, which has not only closed theme parks but watched box-office receipts disappear as movie theaters shut down. Disney in particular faces a tough test in convincing consumers that returning to the parks is a safe proposition, considering it is a family brand that prides itself on delivering flawlessly executed entertainment experiences.

In May, Disney said the pandemic had delivered a $1.4 billion blow to company earnings in the three months ended March 28, a worrying sign considering the pandemic's effects were widely felt for only the last couple weeks of the period.

Much of that hit came from the park closures, putting the pressure on Disney to get them reopened without risking the health of workers or visitors.

As at Walt Disney World, guests at Disneyland will need to reserve tickets to ensure limited capacity that facilitates social-distancing guidelines. Parades and shows that happen at night have been called off for now, since they attract large crowds.

At Walt Disney World, two parts of the park are to open on July 11 and another two on July 15.

Two of Disneyland's main hotels -- the Grand Californian and Paradise Pier -- are to open on July 23.

Disneyland officials didn't provide specific information on what precautions guests will have to take at the park, but visitors to Walt Disney World and other Disney locations have been told to expect face masks, temperature checks before entering and socially distanced meet-and-greets with park employees portraying beloved characters. Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened in May, capped attendance at 30%, or about 24,000 guests.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

