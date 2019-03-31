Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Dumbo' Fails to Take Flight at Box Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Dumbo's first flight in 78 years hit turbulence at the weekend box office.

Walt Disney Co.'s live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic collected a lackluster $45 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary studio estimates. With a budget of $170 million, "Dumbo" appears likely to be Disney's first flop of the year.

Starring Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton in the retelling of the elephant with magical aeronautic ears, "Dumbo" is the latest in a string of Disney's live-action remakes kicked off by the success in 2010 of Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland."

Since then, the live-action strategy has become a crucial element of Disney Studios' plan for the years to come, though the record has been mixed. "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 collected a blockbuster $504 million and "The Jungle Book" and "Maleficent" were hits. But an "Alice" sequel bombed and last year's "Mary Poppins Returns" finished lower than most analysts projected.

"Dumbo," which was also directed by Mr. Burton, is unlikely to gain much lift overseas. It opened over the weekend in nearly all markets but took in a soft $71 million, driven in part by lower audience awareness of the character in Asia.

Disney is counting on solid word-of-mouth. The movie received an A- grade from audiences, according to the CinemaScore market research firm. "We're positioned as one of the top choices for the spring break holidays," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of distribution.

Disney has two other chances this year alone to get audiences on the live-action train, first with a remake of "Aladdin" that will come out in May. That is followed by a redo of "The Lion King" in July that executives at rival studios are expecting to clean up at the box office.

With no other significant new competition, Jordan Peele's horror hit "Us" collected $33.6 million in its second weekend, bringing its two-week total to $128.2 million.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
02:33pWALT DISNEY : Dumbo' Fails to Take Flight at Box Office
DJ
11:38aWALT DISNEY : Live-action 'Dumbo' struggles to soar at box office
AQ
03/29WALT DISNEY : Cutting-Edge Technology and Disney's Animation Legacy Take ‘..
PU
03/28WALT DISNEY : Disney bans smoking at U.S. parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openings
RE
03/28WALT DISNEY : Disney Bans Smoking, Vaping From Parks
DJ
03/28WALT DISNEY : Disney Earns Perfect Score for LGBTQ Workplace Equality
PU
03/27Mike Ashley-backed Goals Soccer Centres suspends shares
RE
03/26WALT DISNEY : Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against Actor Jussie Smollett
DJ
03/25Apple launches game subscription service 'Apple Arcade'
RE
03/25Apple TV+ joins crowded market for streaming options
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 72 088 M
EBIT 2019 15 681 M
Net income 2019 10 913 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 15,84
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.26%199 590
COMCAST CORPORATION17.42%180 948
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE14.40%21 853
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.75%21 819
CBS CORPORATION8.71%17 729
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About