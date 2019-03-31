Walt Disney : Dumbo' Fails to Take Flight at Box Office

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Dumbo's first flight in 78 years hit turbulence at the weekend box office.

Walt Disney Co.'s live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic collected a lackluster $45 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary studio estimates. With a budget of $170 million, "Dumbo" appears likely to be Disney's first flop of the year.

Starring Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton in the retelling of the elephant with magical aeronautic ears, "Dumbo" is the latest in a string of Disney's live-action remakes kicked off by the success in 2010 of Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland."

Since then, the live-action strategy has become a crucial element of Disney Studios' plan for the years to come, though the record has been mixed. "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 collected a blockbuster $504 million and "The Jungle Book" and "Maleficent" were hits. But an "Alice" sequel bombed and last year's "Mary Poppins Returns" finished lower than most analysts projected.

"Dumbo," which was also directed by Mr. Burton, is unlikely to gain much lift overseas. It opened over the weekend in nearly all markets but took in a soft $71 million, driven in part by lower audience awareness of the character in Asia.

Disney is counting on solid word-of-mouth. The movie received an A- grade from audiences, according to the CinemaScore market research firm. "We're positioned as one of the top choices for the spring break holidays," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of distribution.

Disney has two other chances this year alone to get audiences on the live-action train, first with a remake of "Aladdin" that will come out in May. That is followed by a redo of "The Lion King" in July that executives at rival studios are expecting to clean up at the box office.

With no other significant new competition, Jordan Peele's horror hit "Us" collected $33.6 million in its second weekend, bringing its two-week total to $128.2 million.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com