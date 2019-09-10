Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : ESPN Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Record Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Live sports have been a cornerstone of ESPN's programming since September 7, 1979, when the network's first viewers tuned in to watch a professional slo-pitch softball game between the Kentucky Bourbons and the Milwaukee Schlitzes. To commemorate its 40th anniversary, ESPN has launched a multiplatform lineup of content spotlighting the network's biggest moments, including a special E:60 about that inaugural live event telecast. And this weekend, ESPN had additional cause for celebration as the network concluded its most-watched US Open ever.

The network's live, exclusive live coverage of the US Open was seen by an average of 1,275,000 viewers (P2+), up 23 percent from last year (1,038,000)-an increase that includes all key male, female and adult demos. The previous best was 2015, ESPN's first year of exclusivity and airing the entire tournament (1,265,000).

Airing Saturday, September 7, the US Open women's championship-which saw Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Serena Williams-was the most-watched telecast of this year's event, earning a 2.0 rating and an average of 3,219,000 viewers, ranking second all-time (behind only the 2015 men's final at 3,321,000).

On Sunday, September 8, the five-hour, 15-minute telecast of the men's championship posted a 1.6 rating with an average of 2,751,000 viewers. It is the most-watched US Open Men's Championship since 2015.

ESPN's highly rated coverage of the US Open comes during a highly successful summer for the network, which marked overall ratings gains over last year for June (five percent), July (18 percent) and August (8 percent). Increases in viewership have been driven by live sports, such as Sunday Night Baseball, up 35 percent for July; the NBA Summer League, which saw a 35-percent increase on ESPN; and ESPN's most-watched Wimbledon ever, up 30 percent from last year; as well as by its studio shows, with Get Up, First Take, the noon SportsCenter, Around the Horn and the weekend edition of SportsCenter AM all showing increases over consecutive months. With fall approaching, the college football season is already off to a fast start. In the first two weeks of the regular season, ESPN and ABC have combined to air the top six most-watched games of the season and every rated network is up vs. 2018.

Dozens of the talented people behind ESPN's exciting lineup of content, as well as many of the network's historic milestones over the past four decades, shared their personal stories in SportsCenter Special: ESPN's 40, a one-hour program that aired last weekend on ESPN2, and with the network's blog, ESPN Front Row. They also came together on Friday, September 6, the eve of the company's 40th anniversary, for a festive event that was attended by more than 800 employees at ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut headquarters and livestreamed to offices around the world. 'Our mission is: to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere,' said ESPN President and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks Group Jimmy Pitaro. 'It's a constant reminder that ESPN is the place of record for sports fans… and a place where fans come together to celebrate the sports, the teams and the players they love.

'Today,' he said, 'we'll reflect on our past, celebrate the present and embrace our future.'

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
08:12pWALT DISNEY : ESPN Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Record Ratings
PU
05:36pWALT DISNEY : Disney Plans Sale of FoxNet Video Game Business, Sources Say -Bloo..
DJ
09/09WALT DISNEY : Disney Signs Deal With UK's Pinewood Studios -BBC
DJ
09/09CBS Faces FCC Fine Over Emergency Alert Tone Simulation -- Update
DJ
09/06DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
09/06WALT DISNEY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06WALT DISNEY : In Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06WALT DISNEY : In Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 300 M
EBIT 2019 14 821 M
Net income 2019 10 315 M
Debt 2019 41 024 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 148,25  $
Last Close Price 135,79  $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.61%250 085
COMCAST CORPORATION36.33%210 978
CBS CORPORATION0.89%16 570
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP12.74%13 248
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE37.11%9 863
RTL GROUP-6.04%7 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group