Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
09/14 10:02:52 pm
109.26 USD   -1.27%
Walt Disney : EU regulators to rule on Disney's $71 billion bid for Fox assets by Oct. 19

09/17/2018 | 12:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Disney store is pictured in Tokyo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set an Oct. 19 deadline for their ruling on Walt Disney's $71.3 billion (54.46 billion pounds) bid for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc entertainment assets, the European Commission said on Monday.

Disney sought EU approval for the deal on Sept. 14, according to a filing on the EU competition website. It can either clear the deal with or without concessions or open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The U.S. Justice Department gave the green light to the deal in June on condition Disney sells Fox's 22 regional sports networks.

Acquisition of Fox's assets would broaden Disney's unrivalled portfolio of some of the world's most popular characters, uniting Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker and Marvel superheroes with Fox's X-Men, "Avatar" and "The Simpsons" franchises.

Disney owns ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel Studios and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm, plus an array of theme parks. The Fox assets being acquired include a cable group with FX Networks, National Geographic and 300-plus international channels, plus Fox's stake in Hulu.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Walt Disney Company (The), Twenty-First Century Fox
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.04% 44.81 Delayed Quote.29.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.27% 109.26 Delayed Quote.1.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 854 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,81
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 162 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.63%162 496
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.72%169 348
SKY56.08%35 490
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.31%25 167
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.89%25 167
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP18.10%25 167
