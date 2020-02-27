Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/27 04:57:31 pm
117.54 USD   -4.72%
08:53pWALT DISNEY : Earns Top Marks for LGBTQ Workplace Equality
PU
05:41pIs new Disney CEO Bob Chapek up to the task?
RE
05:02pROBERT IGER : Executive Chairman
DJ
Walt Disney : Earns Top Marks for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

02/27/2020 | 08:53pm EST

For the 14th consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The national benchmarking survey measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality and is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2020 CEI rates companies on criteria in the following categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, supplier diversity, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

As the standards for a perfect score have evolved, Disney has been a leader in providing benefits to same-sex couples and promoting workplace equality, including supporting transitioning employees, providing leader training on LGBTQ inclusion and fostering LGBTQ business employee resource groups. Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007, and has received a 100-percent rating every year since then.

Through employee service and company donations, Disney also has been a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, GLSEN, Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:52:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 668 M
EBIT 2020 15 013 M
Net income 2020 8 184 M
Debt 2020 38 693 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,12x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 161,92  $
Last Close Price 118,04  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.71%222 719
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.12%192 229
VIACOMCBS INC.-41.77%15 248
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.47%15 011
FORMULA ONE GROUP-13.43%9 149
RTL GROUP-5.09%6 975
