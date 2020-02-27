Walt Disney : Earns Top Marks for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

For the 14th consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The national benchmarking survey measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality and is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2020 CEI rates companies on criteria in the following categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, supplier diversity, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

As the standards for a perfect score have evolved, Disney has been a leader in providing benefits to same-sex couples and promoting workplace equality, including supporting transitioning employees, providing leader training on LGBTQ inclusion and fostering LGBTQ business employee resource groups. Disney first achieved a perfect score in 2007, and has received a 100-percent rating every year since then.

Through employee service and company donations, Disney also has been a longtime supporter of organizations that support the LGBTQ community and work toward equality, including Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, GLSEN, Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign.