Walt Disney : Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Qu…

09/25/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

BURBANK, Calif., September 25, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 7, 2019.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 17:32:08 UTC
