Walt Disney : Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results via Webcast

03/22/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

BURBANK, Calif., March 22, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) plans to discuss fiscal second quarter 2019 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 8, 2019.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:24:12 UTC
