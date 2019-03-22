Walt Disney : Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results via Webcast

BURBANK, Calif., March 22, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) plans to discuss fiscal second quarter 2019 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 8, 2019.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-5300