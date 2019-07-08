Walt Disney : Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Fina…

BURBANK, Calif., July 8, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2019 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 6, 2019.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
Contacts:
Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601
Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300
Disclaimer
The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:42:06 UTC