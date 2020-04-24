Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : First-Ever Remote NFL Draft Draws 15.6 Million Viewers, a Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

By Joe Flint

The first night of the National Football League's annual draft Thursday night drew a record average audience of 15.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Traditionally a festive event, this year's draft was an online affair because of the coronavirus. Plans to host the draft from Las Vegas were scrapped, and instead NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ran the show from the basement of his Bronxville, N.Y. home.

Future NFL players -- who normally would have put on their flashiest suit and paraded across a big stage to hug Mr. Goodell after being selected -- stayed home as well. The NFL mailed video equipment to nearly 60 college athletes to broadcast live from their homes if they were selected.

The NFL had a near-perfect record in guessing who would be a first-round selection. Only one out of 32 players picked in the first round -- Las Vegas Raiders pick Damon Arnette, a cornerback from Ohio State who was the No. 19 selection -- wasn't sent equipment to record himself.

Ratings for the draft have been rising steadily over the past several years, although the previous record audience for round one of the draft was 12.4 million in 2014. Given that sports have been sidelined because of the virus, hunger for anything fresh is high.

Coverage of the draft was scattered across four channels: Walt Disney Co.'s ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as the league-owned NFL Network.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:59pWALT DISNEY : First-Ever Remote NFL Draft Draws 15.6 Million Viewers, a Record
DJ
02:58pWALT DISNEY : Pixar SparkShort “Loop” Promotes Autism Acceptance, Ce..
PU
02:09pCoronavirus Crimps Some CEO Salaries but Not All
DJ
04/23INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/23WALT DISNEY : Discovery Inc.-owned Eurosport signs content partnership with Torq..
PR
04/23WALT DISNEY : Downgraded by S&P on Park, Studio Closures
DJ
04/20WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
MD
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit
04/16WALT DISNEY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Biogen, Walt Disney, Nv..
PR
04/15WALT DISNEY : Bob Chapek Elected To The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 683 M
EBIT 2020 9 810 M
Net income 2020 3 410 M
Debt 2020 40 594 M
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 182 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 127,27  $
Last Close Price 101,00  $
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.17%182 349
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.75%164 319
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-36.00%9 755
VIACOMCBS INC.-63.03%9 651
FORMULA ONE GROUP-40.17%6 321
RTL GROUP-34.56%4 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group