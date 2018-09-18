Log in
Walt Disney : First Trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ Debuts Today

09/18/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel made its debut this morning on Good Morning America with a little help from Brie Larson, who appeared live from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. The film opens in U.S. theaters on March 8, 2019.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 17:37:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 854 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,40
P/E ratio 2019 14,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.63%162 645
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.72%169 348
SKY55.43%35 586
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.37%25 019
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.41%25 019
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.83%25 019
