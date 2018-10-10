Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : Forbes Ranks Disney Among World’s Best Employers for 2018

10/10/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

The Walt Disney Company ranks high on Forbes' annual list of the World's Best Employers for 2018, placing fourth on the list that is based on Forbes' Global 2000 rankings of publicly traded companies in 60 countries around the world. The World's Best Employers list takes into account such factors as image, working conditions and diversity to determine how employees regard their own employer, as well as other companies they may admire.

The 2018 list was determined by an analysis of more than 430,000 recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their own employer, reveal how likely they would be to recommend their company to a friend or relative and also provide insights about additional employers they admire. The 500 highest-rated employers are listed at Forbes.com.

In September, The Walt Disney Company took the top spot on Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies for 2018, which studies corporate reputation, including how a company is perceived as an employer.

The Company recently launched Disney Aspire, a groundbreaking initiative that gives hourly employees access to a variety of education options-from high school completion and English language learning to vocational and trade programs and bachelor's and master's degree. The ongoing program is intended to unlock new doors for more than 80,000 cast members and employees.

Additionally, more than 10,000 veterans have joined The Walt Disney Company through the Heroes Work Here program since the companywide initiative launched in 2012. Disney also helps create opportunities for servicemen and women elsewhere through its Veterans Institutes, which present tools and resources that other employers can reference and use as they establish their own military hiring and development programs. A sixth Disney Veterans Institute was held in Dallas, Texas, on September 18.

To learn more about working at Disney and how you can be part of the story, visit DisneyCareers.com or follow The Walt Disney Company on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 21:47:07 UTC
