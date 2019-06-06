Walt Disney : Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products at D23 Expo 2019

The Walt Disney Studios, Disney Parks, and Disney+ Join the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in the 6,800-Seat “Hall D23” Venue at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has announced the lineup of the most highly anticipated presentations at D23 Expo 2019, August 23–25. The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will kick off the Expo on Friday morning, August 23. Later that same day, Disney+ will showcase its exciting slate of original films and series coming to the streaming service, set to launch in the U.S. on November 12. On Saturday morning, The Walt Disney Studios will give fans a sneak peek at their collection of world-class film labels, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm. And on Sunday morning, fans will get a preview of what’s in store at Disney Parks during a presentation hosted by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

These Expo favorites will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,800-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center. The schedule of Hall D23 Events and Presentations is as follows (all events subject to change and additional events to be announced in the coming weeks):

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

On Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more during this star-studded presentation.

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

On Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m., step into the magical world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products with Chairman Bob Chapek to find out what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

