Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Hong Kong Disneyland Fiscal 2018 Net Loss Narrows to HK$54 Million

02/18/2019 | 03:46am EST

By Chester Yung

HONG KONG--Hong Kong's Disney theme park on Monday posted a net loss of 54 million Hong Kong dollars (US$6.9 million) for the last fiscal year, improving from a net loss of HK$345 million a year earlier on higher attendance figures and revenue.

Hong Kong Disneyland, in which the city's government has a 53% stake, recorded a 8% year-over-year rise in attendance to 6.7 million visitors for the fiscal year ended Sept. 29. Its revenue rose 18% over the same period to HK$6 billion. Walt Disney Co. (DIS) owns the remaining stake in the park.

Hong Kong Disneyland -- the smallest of Disney's theme parks -- has been suffering from weak financial results since it opened in 2005. In a bid to revive the Hong Kong park, Walt Disney in late 2016 unveiled expansion plans.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

