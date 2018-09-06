Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Children’s Hospital Team Up to Launch “Dress Well” Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Young patients at Hong Kong Children's Hospital (HKCH) will experience some new Disney magic during their time at the hospital through the new 'Dress Well' project, which brings a series of custom-designed Disney-themed clothing to HKCH for patients to wear during their stay. The Walt Disney Company has donated HK$4.1 million to support this first-of-its-kind project, which was designed through a collaboration between Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) and the hospital and launched today at a special ceremony at HKCH.

'Last March, The Walt Disney Company announced its US$100 million global commitment to help reinvent the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world. Here in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also fully supports the first specialist hospital for children in Hong Kong and its pediatric patients, bringing them happiness and empowerment,' said HKDL Resort Managing Director Samuel Lau. 'Combining the expertise of both Hong Kong Children's Hospital and Disney, we have created clothing for child patients that embraces practicality and fun elements, encouraging them with Disney's magic and power.'

'The new patient clothing is one of HKCH's children-friendly initiatives to enhance the patient journey. The cheerful design, alongside the home-like environment of the hospital, should help reduce anxiety and add some joy to uplift the healing experience of our pediatric patients,' said Hospital Authority Chairman Professor John Leong Chi-yan at today's ceremony.

The clothing has been created with pediatric patients' special needs in mind and is intended to be visually appealing, comfortable and functional. The 'Dress Well' project spans three categories-regular pajamas, jackets and pajama tops for intravenous therapy-with different patterns and designs for both young children and teenagers. With silhouettes of familiar Disney characters hidden within the colorful, nature-inspired patterns, every item provides young patients with opportunities for treasure-hunting fun. The apparel is made from a soft fabric that features a higher cotton content for a gentle touch and reduced irritation, and side openings on the pajama top provide more body coverage and privacy for patients undergoing intravenous therapy while still facilitating their clinical care.

The Walt Disney Company's commitment to HKCH's 'Dress Well' project is part of Disney's Team of Heroes philanthropic initiative and outreach program, which launched in March 2018 to reimagine and improve the children's hospital experience around the globe.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 18:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
08:17pWALT DISNEY : Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Children’s Hospita..
PU
09/05WALT DISNEY : ESPN Ad Sale Veteran Ed Erhardt set to retire
DJ
09/05TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox invests $100 million in broadcasting platform Caf..
RE
09/05TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox invests $100 million in broadcasting platform Caf..
RE
09/05WALT DISNEY : ‘Incredibles 2’ is First Animated Film to Hit $600 Mil..
PU
09/01AMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages
RE
08/31AMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages
RE
08/31WALT DISNEY : Disneyland Turns to the Dark Side
DJ
08/30Activist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
08/30Activist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:46pA Look At The 5G Opportunity 
05:29aMY TOP 10 STOCKS FOR THE NEXT 10 YEA : Part 2 
09/05ESPN sports networks launching on Xfinity X1 system 
09/05August Dividend Income Report 
09/04Netflix names Disney's Fleischer to lead consumer products 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 854 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,46
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.20%164 861
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.41%166 691
SKY52.77%34 224
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.04%25 542
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.21%25 542
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP17.42%25 542
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.