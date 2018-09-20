Walt Disney : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

Froman Michael B. G.

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement 9/7/2018

WALT DISNEY CO/ [DIS]

(Last)

2000 PURCHASE STREET

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

__ X __ Director

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

PURCHASE, NY 10577

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Froman Michael B. G. 2000 PURCHASE STREET PURCHASE, NY 10577 X

Signatures

Roger J. Patterson (POA on file)

9/19/2018

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Alan N. Braverman and Roger J. Patterson, and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys in fact , to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, with respect to The Walt Disney Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Secu rities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder and, apply for an access code and (if not previously issued) a filing (or CIK) number to permit the filing of such forms via EDGAR;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5 and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney in fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally requi red by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney in fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall co ntain such terms and conditions as such attorney in fact may approve in such attorney in fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney in fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocat ion, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney in fact, or such attorney in fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney in fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, or any othe

r obligations of the undersigned thereunder. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transaction

s in securities issued by the Company due to the undersigned's status as a director or officer of the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the forgoi ng attorney in fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 12th day of September, 2018.

s

Michael B. Froman