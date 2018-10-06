Walt Disney : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
10/06/2018 | 01:13am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Mucha Zenia B.

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/28/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALT DISNEY CO/ [DIS]

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

STREET

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

SEVP Corporate Communications /

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Disney Common Stock Disney Common Stock

52468

2605.19

(1)

DIby 401(k)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Disney

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(2)

1/26/2021 Common

StockStock Option (Right to Buy)

Disney

(2)

1/18/2022 Common

StockStock Option (Right to Buy)

Disney

(2)

1/16/2023 Common

StockStock Option (Right to Buy)

(2)

12/19/2023

Disney Common StockStock Option (Right to Buy)

(3)

12/18/2024

Disney Common StockRestricted Stock Unit

13000.0

24561.0

51751.0

35906.0

33969.0

(4)

12/18/2018

Disney Common Stock

$39.64

$38.75

$51.29

$72.59

$92.23

1585.28

(5)

(6)

DDDDDD

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(7)

12/17/2025

Disney Common Stock

25996.0

$113.23

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(8)

12/17/2019

Disney Common Stock

2669.61

(5)

(6)

D

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(9)

12/21/2026

Disney Common Stock

32797.0

$105.21

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(10)

12/21/2020

Disney Common Stock

4420.84

(5)

(6)

D

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(11)

12/19/2027

Disney Common Stock

30199.0

$111.58

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(12)

12/19/2021

Disney Common Stock

5729.22

(5)

(6)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Shares held in The Walt Disney Stock Fund as of September 28, 2018. The Fund is one investment option in the 401(k) Plan and contains Company matching contributions.

  • (2) Option was granted under a stock incentive plan, in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The option is fully vested.

  • (3) Option was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The option has vested as to 25,476 shares. The remaining unvested portion of the option vests in a single installment of 8493 shares on December 18, 2018.

  • (4) This stock unit award was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The award is scheduled to vest as to its remaining 1585.28 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 18, 2018.

  • (5) Includes dividend equivalents accrued since the date of the award.

  • (6) Converts at 1-for-1.

  • (7) Option was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The option has vested as to 12,998 shares. The remaining unvested portion of the option vests as to 6499 shares on December 17, 2018, and as to 6499 shares on December 17, 2019. In connection with this stock option award, the reporting person also was awarded 5139 restricted stock units whose vesting is subject to performance vesting criteria. The number of stock units vesting depends on the extent to which the performance criteria are satisfied, and ranges from zero to 7708.5 including dividends accrued to date plus dividends that may accrue in the future.

  • (8) This stock unit award was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The award is scheduled to vest as to 1334.61 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 17, 2018, and as to 1335 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 17, 2019.

  • (9) Option was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The option has vested as to 8199 shares. The remaining unvested portion of the option vests as to 8199 shares on each December 21 of 2018 and 2019, and as to 8200 shares on December 21, 2020. In connection with this stock option award, the reporting person also was awarded 5571 restricted stock units whose vesting is subject to performance vesting criteria. The number of stock units vesting depends on the extent to which the performance criteria are satisfied, and ranges from zero to 8356.5 including dividends accrued to date plus dividends that may accrue in the future.

  • (10) This stock unit award was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The award is scheduled to vest as to 1473.84 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 21, 2018, as to 1473.00 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 21, 2019, and as to 1474.00 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 21, 2020.

  • (11) Option was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The options vest in an installment of 7549 shares on December 19, 2018, and in three installments of 7550 shares on each December 19 of 2019, 2020, and 2021. In connection with this stock option award, the reporting person also was awarded 5220 restricted stock units whose vesting is subject to performance vesting criteria. The number of stock units vesting depends on the extent to which the performance criteria are satisfied, and ranges from zero to 7830 including dividends accrued to date plus dividends that may accrue in the future.

(12) This stock unit award was granted under a stock incentive plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The award is scheduled to vest as to 1432.22 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 19, 2018, as to 1432.00 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on each December 19 of 2019 and 2020, and as to 1433.00 stock units plus dividend equivalent units on these units on December 19, 2021.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Mucha Zenia B.

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521

SEVP Corporate Communications

Signatures

Roger J. Patterson (POA on file)

10/5/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 23:12:05 UTC
