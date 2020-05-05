Log in
Walt Disney : Intersegment Content Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020

INTERSEGMENT CONTENT TRANSACTIONS

FINANCIAL REPORTING IMPLICATIONS

May 2020

The information herein is intended to provide additional detail regarding certain accounting matters and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

OVERVIEW

  • The broad categories of film and television content produced by our Media Networks and Studio Entertainment segments that will be used by ourdirect-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services are:
    • Originals: Content produced for first time viewing on our DTC services
    • Second/Pay 1 Window: Content made available for the first time on a DTC service following the initial theatrical and home entertainment window (Studio Entertainment) or initial linear network airing (Media Networks)
    • Library: Content in all other windows that follow the Second/Pay 1 Window
  • The following pages present a high level overview of our framework for intersegment content transactions and the accounting treatment (revenue recognition and amortization) for the respective categories of content.
  • When amortization at ourDirect-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) segment differs from the timing of revenue recognized at Studio Entertainment or Media Networks, the difference results in an operating income impact in the eliminations segment, which nets to zero over the DTC amortization period.

©Disney

3

SCOPE OF FRAMEWORK

  • The following guidelines are generally applicable to the majority of intersegment content transactions as of the date of publication of this document.
  • The frameworks presented in this document generally contemplate U.S. transactions. International distribution methodologies may differ and are not discussed in detail here.
  • Note that amortization schedules will be reviewed and updated periodically, consistent with changes or new information - including, with respect to DTCI, changes in viewership patterns.
  • Examples of content given in this document are for illustrative purposes only.
  • In addition, the Hulu content licensing agreement for current season linear network content is not included in the following discussion.

©Disney

4

ORIGINALS1

MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT

Revenue

Definition

Examples

Transfer Pricing2

License Term

Recognition at

Amortization at

Amortization at

Content Producer

Content Producer

DTCI

Content produced by

Direct production

All production costs

Studio Entertainment

Lady & the Tramp

cost

are expensed upon

for first time viewing on

(Disney+ Original)

plus a margin

availability to DTCI

a DTC service

Accelerated, with

Recognized upon

approximately 80%

Long term

of the cost

availability to DTCI

High School Musical:

amortized over 4

The Musical:

years

The Series

Content produced by

Share of production

(Disney+ Original)

Share of direct

Media Networks for

cost is expensed

production cost plus

first time viewing on a

Mrs. America

upfront upon

a margin

DTC service

availability to DTCI

Devs

(FX on Hulu

Originals)

  1. Framework generally applies to original content; however, in certain cases, production costs are directly recorded by DTCI with no associated intersegment licensing revenue recognition (e.g.,The Mandalorian).
  2. The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.

©Disney

5

SECOND/PAY 1 WINDOW

MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT

Revenue

Amortization at

Transfer Pricing1

Recognition at

Amortization at

Definition

Examples

License Term

Content Producer

Content Producer2

DTCI

Content made

Recorded as a % of

available for the first

Based on

revenue based on

time on a DTC service

Avengers: Endgame

Accelerated over

comparable

18 months

ratio of total

following the initial

Frozen II

the license period

transactions

production cost to

theatrical and home

ultimate revenue

entertainment window

Recognized upon

Content made

availability to DTCI

Share of production

Straight line over the

available for the first

Snowfall

Share of direct

cost is expensed

license period or

time on a DTC service

production cost plus

Long term

Stumptown

upfront upon

~4 years, whichever

following the initial

a margin

availability to DTCI

is shorter

linear network airing

  1. The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.
  2. Relates to amortization at the content producer relevant to the second window

©Disney

6

LIBRARY

MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT

Revenue

Amortization at

Transfer Pricing1

Recognition at

Amortization at

Definition

Examples

License Term

Content Producer

Content Producer2

DTCI

Content previously

Black Panther

Generally up to 4

sold into TV/SVOD

Vault titles such as:

windows and made

Snow White

years

available to DTCI as

Bambi

prior license rights

Straight line over the

expire;

Based on analysis of

Recognized ratably

Recorded ratably

license period or ~4

comparable or other

as DTCI amortizes

as revenue is

OR

years, whichever is

transactions

the content

recognized

shorter

Content made

available to DTCI

Boston Legal

Generally up to 10

subsequent to the

Reba

years

Second/Pay 1 window

  1. The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.
  2. For some deep library titles, the production cost will have already been fully amortized before the start of the license term.

©Disney

7

