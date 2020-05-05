Walt Disney : Intersegment Content Transactions

INTERSEGMENT CONTENT TRANSACTIONS
FINANCIAL REPORTING IMPLICATIONS
May 2020
The information herein is intended to provide additional detail regarding certain accounting matters and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.
OVERVIEW
-
The broad categories of film and television content produced by our Media Networks and Studio Entertainment segments that will be used by ourdirect-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services are:
-
-
Originals: Content produced for first time viewing on our DTC services
-
Second/Pay 1 Window: Content made available for the first time on a DTC service following the initial theatrical and home entertainment window (Studio Entertainment) or initial linear network airing (Media Networks)
-
Library: Content in all other windows that follow the Second/Pay 1 Window
-
The following pages present a high level overview of our framework for intersegment content transactions and the accounting treatment (revenue recognition and amortization) for the respective categories of content.
-
When amortization at ourDirect-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) segment differs from the timing of revenue recognized at Studio Entertainment or Media Networks, the difference results in an operating income impact in the eliminations segment, which nets to zero over the DTC amortization period.
SCOPE OF FRAMEWORK
-
The following guidelines are generally applicable to the majority of intersegment content transactions as of the date of publication of this document.
-
The frameworks presented in this document generally contemplate U.S. transactions. International distribution methodologies may differ and are not discussed in detail here.
-
Note that amortization schedules will be reviewed and updated periodically, consistent with changes or new information - including, with respect to DTCI, changes in viewership patterns.
-
Examples of content given in this document are for illustrative purposes only.
-
In addition, the Hulu content licensing agreement for current season linear network content is not included in the following discussion.
MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Definition
|
Examples
|
Transfer Pricing2
|
License Term
|
Recognition at
|
Amortization at
|
Amortization at
|
Content Producer
|
Content Producer
|
DTCI
|
Content produced by
|
|
Direct production
|
|
All production costs
|
Studio Entertainment
|
Lady & the Tramp
|
|
cost
|
|
are expensed upon
|
for first time viewing on
|
(Disney+ Original)
|
|
plus a margin
|
|
availability to DTCI
|
a DTC service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accelerated, with
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized upon
|
|
approximately 80%
|
|
|
|
Long term
|
|
of the cost
|
|
|
|
availability to DTCI
|
|
|
High School Musical:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortized over 4
|
|
The Musical:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
The Series
|
|
|
|
|
Content produced by
|
|
|
|
Share of production
|
(Disney+ Original)
|
Share of direct
|
|
Media Networks for
|
|
cost is expensed
|
|
production cost plus
|
|
first time viewing on a
|
Mrs. America
|
|
upfront upon
|
a margin
|
|
DTC service
|
|
availability to DTCI
|
Devs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(FX on Hulu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originals)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Framework generally applies to original content; however, in certain cases, production costs are directly recorded by DTCI with no associated intersegment licensing revenue recognition (e.g.,The Mandalorian).
-
The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.
MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Amortization at
|
|
|
Transfer Pricing1
|
|
Recognition at
|
Amortization at
|
Definition
|
Examples
|
License Term
|
Content Producer
|
Content Producer2
|
DTCI
|
Content made
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded as a % of
|
|
available for the first
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Based on
|
|
|
revenue based on
|
|
time on a DTC service
|
Avengers: Endgame
|
|
|
Accelerated over
|
comparable
|
18 months
|
|
ratio of total
|
following the initial
|
Frozen II
|
|
the license period
|
transactions
|
|
|
production cost to
|
theatrical and home
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ultimate revenue
|
|
entertainment window
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognized upon
|
|
|
Content made
|
|
|
|
availability to DTCI
|
Share of production
|
Straight line over the
|
|
|
|
|
available for the first
|
Snowfall
|
Share of direct
|
|
|
|
|
cost is expensed
|
license period or
|
time on a DTC service
|
production cost plus
|
Long term
|
|
Stumptown
|
|
upfront upon
|
~4 years, whichever
|
following the initial
|
a margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
availability to DTCI
|
is shorter
|
linear network airing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.
-
Relates to amortization at the content producer relevant to the second window
MEDIASTUDIO NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Amortization at
|
|
|
Transfer Pricing1
|
|
Recognition at
|
Amortization at
|
Definition
|
Examples
|
License Term
|
Content Producer
|
Content Producer2
|
DTCI
|
Content previously
|
Black Panther
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generally up to 4
|
|
|
sold into TV/SVOD
|
Vault titles such as:
|
|
|
windows and made
|
Snow White
|
years
|
|
|
available to DTCI as
|
Bambi
|
|
|
|
|
prior license rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight line over the
|
expire;
|
|
Based on analysis of
|
|
Recognized ratably
|
Recorded ratably
|
|
|
license period or ~4
|
|
|
comparable or other
|
|
as DTCI amortizes
|
as revenue is
|
OR
|
|
|
years, whichever is
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
the content
|
recognized
|
|
|
shorter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Content made
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
available to DTCI
|
Boston Legal
|
Generally up to 10
|
|
|
subsequent to the
|
Reba
|
years
|
|
|
Second/Pay 1 window
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The intersegment transfer price referenced here has been established for purposes of segment financial reporting pursuant to FASB standard ASC 280 (Segment Reporting). Imputed title by title license fees may be established for other purposes.
-
For some deep library titles, the production cost will have already been fully amortized before the start of the license term.