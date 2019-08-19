Walt Disney : New Global Launch Dates Confirmed for Disney+

Today, The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment confirmed that Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands, in tandem with the U.S., on November 12 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. DTCI also announced that Disney has reached global agreements with nearly all the major platforms to distribute the Disney+ app across partner mobile and connected TV devices. The streaming service is expected to launch in most major markets within the first two years.

Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, and will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.

As the global rollout for Disney+ begins on November 12, Disney+ will be priced at $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) in Canada and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year) in the Netherlands. The following week, Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19, priced at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.

At launch, consumers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ directly or via in-app purchase and start streaming from the following partner platforms and devices (dependent on country):

Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; customers can subscribe to Disney+ via in-app purchase)

Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices)

Microsoft (Xbox One)

Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (all Android based Sony TVs and PlayStation®4)

Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)

This news follows the recent announcement that consumers in the U.S. will get a new and exciting value proposition with a bundled offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99USD. This means they get all of the Disney+ programming plus thousands of live sporting events, sports-themed original series and award-winning sports documentaries from ESPN+; as well as Hulu's award-winning original content and on-demand streaming library.

