Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : New Trailer Debuts for Disney's ‘The Lion King'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

Disney's The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 100 days from today. A new trailer for the film debuted this morning.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. The Lion King features the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
02:03pGoogle raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet
RE
02:03pWALT DISNEY : New Trailer Debuts for Disney's ‘The Lion King'
PU
11:32aWALT DISNEY : To Battle Netflix, Disney Goes for the Big -2-
DJ
11:32aTO BATTLE NETFLIX, DISNEY GOES FOR T : Itself
DJ
04/09WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in The Walt Disney Co., Histogenics Co..
PR
04/06Preview -- Barron's
DJ
04/05DISNEY TEAM OF HEROES AND AVENGERS : Endgame Stars Support $5 Million Donation t..
PU
04/05AVENGERS : Endgame Stars and Disney Team of Heroes Unite to Support $5 Million D..
PR
04/05AVENGERS : Endgame Stars and Disney Team of Heroes Unite to Support $5 Million D..
AQ
04/04THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : to Webcast Investor Day 2019
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 72 851 M
EBIT 2019 15 898 M
Net income 2019 10 493 M
Debt 2019 30 228 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
P/E ratio 2020 17,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.58%210 070
COMCAST CORPORATION20.53%184 252
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP6.93%22 637
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE20.56%22 637
CBS CORPORATION16.90%19 166
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About