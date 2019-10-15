Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : New Trailer Debuts for ‘Lady and the Tramp'

10/15/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

A new trailer for Disney+'s all-new live-action Lady and the Tramp debuted last night during ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The film premieres on Disney+ when the new streaming service launches on November 12.

In Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

A heartwarming romantic adventure that seamlessly combines live-action and photorealistic animation, Lady and the Tramp stars: Tessa Thompson as the voice of Lady and Justin Theroux as the voice of Tramp; Kiersey Clemons as Darling; Thomas Mann as Jim Dear; Janelle Monáe as the voice of Peg; Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty. The film is directed by Charlie Bean from a screenplay by Andrew Bujalski and Kari Granlund, and is produced by Brigham Taylor, p.g.a., with Diane L. Sabatini serving as executive producer.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 20:17:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 086 M
EBIT 2019 14 344 M
Net income 2019 10 302 M
Debt 2019 39 571 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,90x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 234 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 151,92  $
Last Close Price 129,70  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.58%233 639
COMCAST CORPORATION32.83%205 570
CBS CORPORATION-13.22%14 289
FORMULA ONE GROUP33.91%9 444
RTL GROUP-7.71%7 297
ITV PLC2.72%6 450
