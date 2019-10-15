Walt Disney : New Trailer Debuts for ‘Lady and the Tramp'

A new trailer for Disney+'s all-new live-action Lady and the Tramp debuted last night during ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The film premieres on Disney+ when the new streaming service launches on November 12.
In Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.
A heartwarming romantic adventure that seamlessly combines live-action and photorealistic animation, Lady and the Tramp stars: Tessa Thompson as the voice of Lady and Justin Theroux as the voice of Tramp; Kiersey Clemons as Darling; Thomas Mann as Jim Dear; Janelle Monáe as the voice of Peg; Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty. The film is directed by Charlie Bean from a screenplay by Andrew Bujalski and Kari Granlund, and is produced by Brigham Taylor, p.g.a., with Diane L. Sabatini serving as executive producer.
