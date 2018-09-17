Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
09/17 08:21:06 pm
109.375 USD   +0.11%
OFFRE

Walt Disney : New Trailer Debuts for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

09/17/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

Today a new trailer, poster and photos from the highly anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns have debuted. Experience new adventures on Cherry Tree Lane when the film opens in theaters nationwide on December 19.

In Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, an all-new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London.

Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall. The screenplay is by David Magee and the screen story is by Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are John DeLuca, p.g.a., Rob Marshall, p.g.a. and Marc Platt, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaiman and the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The film also stars Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen; Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and introducing Joel Dawson as the Banks' children, with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books, and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth's character.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:37:03 UTC
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.31%25 167
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.89%25 167
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP18.10%25 167
