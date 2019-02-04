Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : New ‘Toy Story 4' Sneak Peek Airs During Big Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Last night, football fans tuning into the big game caught an all-new sneak peek at Toy Story 4. Disney·Pixar's eagerly awaited film opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.

Disney·Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley (Riley's First Date?), and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out).

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 02:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:34pWALT DISNEY : New ‘Toy Story 4' Sneak Peek Airs During Big Game
PU
09:04pWALT DISNEY : A Special Look at ‘Captain Marvel'
PU
04:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Closes Higher As Tech Shares Rally
DJ
06:22aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Does The Fed's Dovish Turn Signal Further Gains For Stocks? ..
DJ
02/01Major League Baseball Made Bid on Fox Regional Sports Networks, Sources Say -..
DJ
01/30WALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
AQ
01/29Fox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
DJ
01/29WALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 549 M
EBIT 2019 14 875 M
Net income 2019 10 576 M
Debt 2019 20 072 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 15,80
P/E ratio 2020 15,67
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.96%165 913
COMCAST CORPORATION8.05%167 376
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.97%21 969
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE3.70%21 969
CBS CORPORATION13.61%18 587
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.