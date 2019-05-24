Walt Disney : Oriental Land Company Breaks Ground on New Themed Port at Tokyo DisneySea

On Tuesday, May 21, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger joined Oriental Land Company Chairman and CEO Toshio Kagami at Tokyo DisneySea in a special groundbreaking ceremony for the resort's eighth and newest port-Fantasy Springs-scheduled to open in fiscal year 2022.* The new development, which includes a hotel offering deluxe and luxury level accommodations, is part of the largest expansion at Tokyo DisneySea since its opening in 2001.

Fantasy Springs will be themed to a magical spring that leads to a world of Disney fantasy, with three areas inspired by the popular Disney films Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan. Guests will experience the stories of each film through four new attractions and three restaurants, while discovering waterfalls and ponds flowing with magical spring waters as they move through the new port. A new Disney hotel has also been developed exclusively for this expansion and will overlook Fantasy Springs from its location within Tokyo DisneySea.

* The Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Fiscal year starts April 1, 2022 and ends March 31, 2023.