WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Oriental Land Company Breaks Ground on New Themed Port at Tokyo DisneySea

05/24/2019

On Tuesday, May 21, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger joined Oriental Land Company Chairman and CEO Toshio Kagami at Tokyo DisneySea in a special groundbreaking ceremony for the resort's eighth and newest port-Fantasy Springs-scheduled to open in fiscal year 2022.* The new development, which includes a hotel offering deluxe and luxury level accommodations, is part of the largest expansion at Tokyo DisneySea since its opening in 2001.

Fantasy Springs will be themed to a magical spring that leads to a world of Disney fantasy, with three areas inspired by the popular Disney films Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan. Guests will experience the stories of each film through four new attractions and three restaurants, while discovering waterfalls and ponds flowing with magical spring waters as they move through the new port. A new Disney hotel has also been developed exclusively for this expansion and will overlook Fantasy Springs from its location within Tokyo DisneySea.

* The Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Fiscal year starts April 1, 2022 and ends March 31, 2023.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:42:30 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 407 M
EBIT 2019 15 626 M
Net income 2019 12 860 M
Debt 2019 32 742 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
P/E ratio 2020 23,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capitalization 239 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 149 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)21.05%238 874
COMCAST CORPORATION25.49%193 943
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP0.57%21 932
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE24.16%21 932
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP5.93%21 932
CBS CORPORATION9.58%17 958
