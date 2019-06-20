Walt Disney : Oscar®-winning Composer and Disney Legend Randy Newman, Composer Tyler Bates, Matthew Morrison, and Anthony Gonzalez to Meet Fans at the Disney Music Emporium Pavilion During D23 Expo 2019, August 23–25

Music Emporium Will Offer First-to-market Products Including Avengers: Endgame 12” Vinyl Picture Disc

Disney Music Emporium, the online destination for collectible Disney music products, returns to D23 Expo 2019 with a pop-up store on the show floor. Over the three-day Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Emporium will feature album signings by artists and award-winning composers. Limited quantities of a wide assortment of music products will be available, including new releases from Marvel and Lucasfilm, vinyl albums, die-cut picture disc vinyl, cassettes, Crosley turntables, cassette players, posters, and more. Additionally, visitors to Disney Music Emporium will be able to pre-order the Matthew Morrison Disney album.

In addition to the 23 new offerings available at D23 Expo 2019, 10 titles are first-to-market, including Avengers: Endgame (12” picture disc), Aladdin: The Songs (vinyl album), “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” (12” vinyl single from The Lion King), “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” (12” picture disc), “Married Life”/”Carl Goes Up” (12” vinyl from Up), The Princess and the Frog: The Songs (12” picture disc), and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (12” single from Fantasia).

Album signings at the Disney Music Emporium shop include Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning composer and Disney Legend Randy Newman (Toy Story films, The Princess and the Frog, Cars films); composer Tyler Bates (Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1); actor Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel from Coco); singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer Matthew Morrison (Glee); plus Hollywood Records artist JD McCrary (voice of young Simba in The Lion King). Scheduled artists subject to change.

Randy Thornton, Disney Music Group’s Supervising Producer and Music Historian, will present “Great Moments with Walt Disney,” on Friday, August 23, at the Archives Stage from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Grammy-winning producer will present audio recordings of Walt Disney as he recalls developing the first cartoon with synchronized sound, creating Disney’s first hit song, and meeting Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev.

About Disney Music Group and Disney Music Emporium

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include (Grammy nominated) Demi Lovato, Queen (in the U.S.), Sofia Carson, ZZ Ward, Breaking Benjamin, Bea Miller, Sabrina Carpenter, Joywave, morgxn, Tini Stoessel, Dreamers, JD McCrary, and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping Guardians of the Galaxy, Beauty and the Beast, Descendants, Oscar-winning Coco and Moana soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning Frozen soundtrack. Recent releases include Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel. Upcoming soundtracks include The Lion King, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Frozen 2. DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio and Star Wars, artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classics like “It’s a Small World.” Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney On Classic, Beauty and the Beast, Soy Luna, and many more.

Honoring the continuing legacy of the Disney music catalog, Disney Music Emporium (DME) is the destination for collectible Disney music products. For more information and product offerings, visit DME at www.disneymusicemporium.com.

To stream classic Disney hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

About D23 Expo 2019

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2019 news, visit D23expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 90-plus-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Family Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

