Walt Disney : Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against Actor Jussie Smollett

By Erin Ailworth

CHICAGO -- Prosecutors dropped all 16 charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself, after Mr. Smollett agreed to surrender a $10,000 bond he paid after his arrest.

Mr. Smollett, who stars on the Fox television show "Empire," had been accused of planning and faking the attack, in which he said he was approached by two men who yelled slurs about his race and sexual orientation -- and then physically attacked him before placing a rope around his neck.

The latest twist in the case came unexpectedly Tuesday, with a statement from his attorneys that was then confirmed by prosecutors. But it remained unclear whether he had staged the attack -- with prosecutors saying they stand behind the substance of the charges, and defense attorneys claiming complete exoneration.

"After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case," the Cook County state's attorney said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the state's attorney said the office stands by the investigation conducted by Chicago police as well as the state's attorney's decision to approve charges against Mr. Smollett.

"I can confirm that the $10,000 bond was forfeited to the City of Chicago as part of the agreement reached today between prosecutors and the defense attorneys for Mr. Smollett," the spokeswoman said.

Mr. Smollett's attorneys said there was no deferred prosecution agreement in the case and that the actor's record had been "wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint." They added that he continued to maintain he had been attacked.

"Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th," said Attorney Patricia Brown Holmes. "He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment."

Ms. Holmes said the money Mr. Smollett paid to the attackers, who were brothers, was for nutrition and training. She also said the brothers had admitted to carrying out the attack, though she declined to speculate why. "We don't want to try them in the press any more than [Jussie] wanted to be tried in the press."

She added that Mr. Smollett agreed to forfeit the bond so he could put the incident behind him.

Ms. Holmes was the special prosecutor in another high-profile Chicago case, chosen to investigate whether police officers had lied about the circumstances surrounding Laquan McDonald's shooting death in 2014.

Chicago police said at the time that they found evidence Mr. Smollett planned the attack and paid a pair of brothers he knows to participate.

"Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference announcing that he was being charged. "When we discovered the actual motive, quite frankly it pissed everybody off....Those are resources and time spent that we will never get back."

In a brief televised appearance at the courthouse, Mr. Smollett thanked his supporters, his lawyers and the state of Illinois "for trying to do what's right." He also said he had been "truthful and consistent" from the start and that he now just "wants to get on with my work and life."

A grand jury indicted the actor in early March on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. The charges, which each carry a penalty of up to three years in prison, address different elements of Mr. Smollett's allegedly false accounting of the incident.

Mr. Smollett had been cut from some episodes of "Empire" after the charges were filed.

A representative for 20th Century Fox Television said neither the studio nor network had immediate comment.

"Empire" is produced by the 20th Century Fox Television studio, which is now owned by Walt Disney Co. The series airs on the Fox broadcast network, owned by the now stand-alone Fox Corp.

The news Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Write to Erin Ailworth at Erin.Ailworth@wsj.com