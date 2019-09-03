Walt Disney : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) 0 09/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-233595333-233595-01 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not offers to sell the securities and they are not soliciting an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated September 3, 2019) $ $ Floating Rate Notes due 20 $ % Notes due 20 $ Floating Rate Notes due 20 $ % Notes due 20 $ % Notes due 20 $ % Notes due 20 Guaranteed by TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. The Walt Disney Company ("Disney," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") is offering $ aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 20 (the "20 floating rate notes"), $ aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 20 (the "20 floating rate notes" and, collectively with the 20 floating rate notes, the "floating rate notes"), $ aggregate principal amount of its % notes due 20 (the "20 fixed rate notes"), $ aggregate principal amount of its % notes due 20 (the "20 fixed rate notes"), $ aggregate principal amount of its % notes due 20 (the "20 fixed rate notes") and $ aggregate principal amount of its % notes due 20 (the "20 fixed rate notes" and, collectively with the 20 fixed rate notes, the 20 fixed rate notes and the 20 fixed rate notes, the "fixed rate notes"). The floating rate notes and the fixed rate notes are referred to herein collectively as the "notes." The 20 floating rate notes will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to three-month LIBOR (as defined herein) plus basis points, accruing from , 2019 and reset quarterly. The 20 floating rate notes will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to three-month LIBOR plus basis points, accruing from , 2019 and reset quarterly. We will pay interest on the floating rate notes on each , , and , commencing on , 2019. The 20 fixed rate notes will bear interest at the rate of % per annum. The 20 fixed rate notes will bear interest at the rate of % per annum. The 20 fixed rate notes will bear interest at the rate of % per annum. The 20 fixed rate notes will bear interest at the rate of % per annum. We will pay interest on the fixed rate notes semi-annually in arrears on and of each year, commencing on , 2020. The 20 floating rate notes will mature on , 20 . The 20 floating rate notes will mature on , 20 . The 20 fixed rate notes will mature on , 20 , unless earlier redeemed. The 20 fixed rate notes will mature on , 20 , unless earlier redeemed. The 20 fixed rate notes will mature on , 20 , unless earlier redeemed. The 20 fixed rate notes will mature on , 20 , unless earlier redeemed. The floating rate notes will not be subject to redemption at our option. We may redeem some or all of the fixed rate notes at any time or from time to time at our option at the redemption prices described in this prospectus supplement. The notes will be our senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu with our other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding. The notes will be guaranteed (the "guarantee") on a senior unsecured basis by TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. (the "Guarantor" or "TWDC Enterprises"), our 100% owned subsidiary. The guarantee will rank pari passu with the Guarantor's other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding. The notes will be issued in fully-registered,book-entry form in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Investing in the notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-9 for a discussion of certain risks that should be considered in connection with an investment in the notes, as well as "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 29, 2018 filed by TWDC Enterprises) and the other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Public Offering Price(1) Underwriting Discount Proceeds (before expenses) to The Walt Disney Company Per Note Total Per Note Total Per Note Total Floating Rate Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ Floating Rate Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ % Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ % Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ % Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ % Notes due 20 % $ % $ % $ Total $ $ $ (1) Plus accrued interest, if any, from , 2019. The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Currently, there is no public trading market for the notes. The underwriters expect to deliver the notes in fully-registered,book-entry form on or about , 2019 through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and its direct and indirect participants, including Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System ("Euroclear"), and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream Luxembourg"). Citigroup Joint Book-Running Managers J.P. Morgan BNP PARIBAS HSBC RBC Capital Markets The date of this Prospectus Supplement is , 2019. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements Page S-iii Summary S-1 Risk Factors S-9 Use of Proceeds S-14 Description of the Notes S-15 Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations S-31 Underwriting (Conflicts of Interest) S-36 Where You Can Find More Information S-42 Legal Matters S-44 Experts S-45 Prospectus About this Prospectus 1 Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 2 Risk Factors 3 The Walt Disney Company 3 TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. 5 Use of Proceeds 6 General Description of Securities 7 Description of Debt Securities of The Walt Disney Company 8 Description of Preferred Stock of The Walt Disney Company 20 Description of Depositary Shares of The Walt Disney Company 24 Description of Common Stock of The Walt Disney Company 28 Description of Warrants of The Walt Disney Company 31 Description of Purchase Contracts of The Walt Disney Company 33 Description of Units of The Walt Disney Company 34 Description of The TWDC Enterprises Guarantee 35 Plan of Distribution 36 Where You Can Find More Information 38 Legal Matters 40 Experts 40 You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus. Neither we nor any underwriter has authorized any other person to provide you with different or additional information. If anyone provides you with different or additional information, you should not rely on it. You should assume that the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed materially since those dates. Neither we nor any underwriter is making an offer to sell the notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. S-i Table of Contents References in this prospectus supplement to "The Walt Disney Company," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our" under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Summary-The Walt Disney Company" are to The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiaries, including TWDC Enterprises, through which various businesses are conducted. When such terms are used elsewhere in this prospectus supplement, we refer only to The Walt Disney Company unless the context otherwise requires or as otherwise indicated. References in this prospectus supplement to "TWDC Enterprises" or the "Guarantor" are to TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp., a 100% owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. References in this prospectus supplement to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 are to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for such period filed by TWDC Enterprises. This document consists of two parts. The first part is the prospectus supplement, which describes the specific details regarding this offering and the notes offered hereby. The second part is the prospectus, which describes more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with additional information incorporated by reference herein as described under "Where You Can Find More Information" in this prospectus supplement. Generally, the term "prospectus" refers to the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus together. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement, on the one hand, and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus, on the other hand, the information contained in this prospectus supplement shall control. If any statement in this prospectus supplement conflicts with any statement in a document that has been incorporated herein by reference, then you should consider only the statement in the more recent document. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is accurate as of any date other than their respective dates. References in this prospectus supplement to "U.S. dollars," "U.S.$," "dollar" or "$" are to the currency of the United States of America. We expect to deliver the notes on or about , 2019, which will be the business day after the date of this prospectus supplement (such settlement cycle being herein referred to as "T+ "). Pursuant to Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes prior to the delivery date may be required to specify an alternate settlement cycle at the time of trade to prevent a failed settlement. Investors who wish to trade the notes prior to the delivery date should consult their own advisors. The information set forth in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus is directed to prospective purchasers of notes who are United States residents, except to the extent expressly set forth in "Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" below. We disclaim any responsibility to advise prospective purchasers regarding any matters that may affect the purchase or holding of, or receipt of payments on, the notes. You should consult your own legal, tax and business advisors regarding an investment in the notes. The representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs. S-ii Table of Contents CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any related free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein or therein contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have based these forward- looking statements on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance and the outcome of contingencies such as future financial results, in each case, wherever they appear in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any related free writing prospectus or the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein or therein, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the management of The Walt Disney Company and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those factors described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2018 and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 29, 2018 filed by TWDC Enterprises) and Annual Reports on Form 10-K under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" as well as in any subsequent periodic or current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act, that include "Risk Factors" or that discuss risks to us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any related free writing prospectus or, in the case of documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein or therein, as of the date of those documents. The Walt Disney Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this prospectus or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. S-iii Table of Contents SUMMARY This summary highlights certain information about our business and this offering. This is a summary of information contained elsewhere in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or incorporated by reference herein or therein and does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in the notes. For a more complete understanding of this offering and The Walt Disney Company's business, you should read this entire prospectus supplement, including the section entitled "Risk Factors," the accompanying prospectus and all documents incorporated by reference herein and therein. The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries through which businesses are conducted, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer & International. The Walt Disney Company is a Delaware corporation having its principal executive offices at 500 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, California 91521, and its telephone number is (818) 560-1000. On March 20, 2019, the Company acquired Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"). Prior to the acquisition, 21CF and a newly-formed subsidiary of 21CF ("New Fox") entered into a separation agreement, pursuant to which 21CF transferred to New Fox a portfolio of 21CF's news, sports and broadcast businesses and certain other assets. 21CF retained all of the assets and liabilities not transferred to New Fox, including the Twentieth Century Fox film and television studios, certain cable networks and 21CF's international TV businesses; these remaining assets and businesses are held directly or indirectly by the acquired 21CF entity. As part of the acquisition, the Company agreed to sell 21CF's Regional Sports Networks, which was completed in August 2019, and certain sport media operations in Brazil and Mexico. In addition, as a result of the 21CF acquisition the Company's ownership interest in Hulu LLC ("Hulu") increased to 60% (67% as of June 29, 2019). The acquired 21CF businesses are generally branded Fox, FX, National Geographic and Star. To find out how to obtain more information regarding us and our business, you should read the documents incorporated and deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement that are described in the section of this prospectus supplement entitled "Where You Can Find More Information." Media Networks Significant operations:

Disney, ESPN (80% ownership interest), FX, National Geographic (73% ownership interest) and Freeform branded domestic cable networks ABC branded broadcast television network and eight owned domestic television stations Television production and distribution National Geographic branded publishing business A 50% equity investment in A+E Television Networks (" A+E "), which operates a variety of cable networks including A&E, HISTORY and Lifetime

S-1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

