Walt Disney : Q2 FY20 Financial Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To Corresponding GAAP Financial Measures

March 28, 2020

Free cash flow, diluted earnings per share (EPS) excluding certain items affecting comparability and total segment operating income are not measures of performance defined by, or calculated in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial measure. These measures, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free cash flow- The Company uses free cash flow (cash provided by operations less investments in parks, resorts and other property), among other measures, to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures. Management believes that information about free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt obligations, make strategic acquisitions and investments and pay dividends or repurchase shares.

The following table presents a summary of the Company's consolidated cash flows (in millions):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 28, March 30, March 28, March 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operations - continuing operations $ 3,157 $ 3,915 $ 4,787 $ 6,014 Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (1,256) (11,347) (2,606) (12,683) Cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 5,499 13,107 6,616 12,696 Cash provided by/ (used in) operations - discontinued operations 23 (35) 4 (35) Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 198 - 198 - Impact of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted (117) 119 (76) 75 cash Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,504 5,759 8,923 6,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,874 4,463 5,455 4,155 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 14,378 $ 10,222 $ 14,378 $ 10,222

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's consolidated cash provided by operations to free cash flow (in millions):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 28, March 30, Change March 28, March 30, Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operations - $ 3,157 $ 3,915 $ (758) $ 4,787 $ 6,014 $ (1,227) continuing operations Investments in parks, resorts and other (1,247) (1,195) (52) (2,585) (2,390) (195) property Free cash flow $ 1,910 $ 2,720 $ (810) $ 2,202 $ 3,624 $ (1,422)

Diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability- The Company uses diluted EPS excluding certain items to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items affecting comparability of results from period to period. The Company believes that information about diluted EPS exclusive of these items is useful to investors, particularly where the impact of the excluded items is significant in relation to reported earnings, because the measure allows for comparability between periods of the operating performance of the Company's business and allows investors to evaluate the impact of these items separately from the impact of the operations of the business.