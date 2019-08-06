Log in
Walt Disney : Q3 FY2019 Financial Reconciliation

08/06/2019

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To Corresponding GAAP Financial Measures

June 29, 2019

Free cash flow, aggregate segment operating income, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) excluding certain items affecting comparability are not measures of performance defined by, or calculated in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial measure. These measures, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free cash flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's consolidated cash provided by operations to free cash flow (unaudited, in millions):

Quarter Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Change

Cash (used in)/ provided by operations - continuing operations

$

(1,748)

$

3,679

$

(5,427)

Less: Investments in parks, resorts and other property

(1,177)

(1,220)

43

Free cash flow

$

(2,925)

$

2,459

$

(5,384)

>(100%)

Nine Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Change

Cash provided by operations - continuing operations

$

4,266

$

10,442

$ (6,176)

Less: Investments in parks, resorts and other property

(3,567)

(3,264)

(303)

Free cash flow

$

699

$

7,178

$ (6,479)

(90)%

The following table presents a summary of the Company's consolidated cash flows (unaudited, in millions):

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash (used in)/ provided by operations - continuing operations

$

(1,748)

$

3,679

$

4,266

$

10,442

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(1,102)

(1,338)

(13,785)

(5,143)

Cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities - continuing operations

(163)

(2,099)

12,533

(4,981)

Cash provided by operations - discontinued operations

355

-

320

-

Cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

(179)

-

(179)

-

Impact of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)

(106)

47

(51)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,865)

136

3,202

267

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

10,222

4,195

4,155

4,064

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

7,357

$

4,331

$

7,357

$

4,331

Aggregate segment operating income

The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations before income taxes to segment operating income (unaudited, in millions):

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Income from continuing operations before income

$

2,018

$

3,854

$

12,686

$

11,527

taxes

Add/(subtract):

Corporate and unallocated shared expenses

238

192

678

536

Restructuring and impairment charges

207

-

869

28

Other income/(expense), net

123

-

(4,840)

(94)

Interest expense, net

411

143

617

415

Amortization of 21CF and Hulu intangible assets

and fair value of step-up on film and television

779

-

884

-

costs(1)

Impairment of equity investments

185

-

538

-

Segment Operating Income

$

3,961

$

4,189

$

11,432

$

12,412

  1. For the quarter ended June 29,2019, amortization of intangible assets,step-up film and television costs and intangibles related to Twenty First Century Fox (21CF) equity investees was $490 million, $274 million and $15 million, respectively. For the nine-months ended June 29, 2019, amortization of intangible assets, step-up of film and television costs and intangibles related to 21CF investees was $562 million, $307 million and $15 million, respectively.

EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability

The following table reconciles reported EPS from continuing operations to EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability (unaudited):

Pre-Tax

Tax Benefit/

After-Tax

Change vs.

(in millions, except EPS)

Income/

EPS(3)

prior year

Income/Loss

Expense(1)

Loss(2)

period

Quarter Ended June 29, 2019:

As reported

$

2,018

$

(395)

$

1,623

$0.79

(59)%

Exclude:

Amortization of 21CF and Hulu intangible

assets and fair value step-up on film and

779

(168)

611

0.34

television costs (4)

Restructuring and impairment charges (5)

207

(48)

159

0.09

Impairment of equity investments

185

(42)

143

0.08

Other income, net (6)

123

(28)

95

0.05

Excluding certain items affecting comparability

$

3,312

$

(681)

$

2,631

$1.35

(28)%

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018:

As reported

Exclude:

One-time net benefit from the new U.S. Federal Income Tax Legislation (Tax Act)

$

3,854

$

(795)

$ 3,059

$1.95

-

(110)

(110)

(0.07)

Excluding certain items affecting comparability $

3,854

$

(905)

$

2,949

$1.87

  1. Tax benefit/expense adjustments are determined using the tax rate applicable to the individual item affecting comparability.
  2. Before noncontrolling interest share.
  3. Net of noncontrolling interest share, where applicable. Total may not equal the sum of the column due to rounding.
  4. Intangible asset amortization was $490 million,step-up amortization was $274 million and amortization of intangible assets related to 21CF equity investees was $15 million.
  5. Reflects severance andequity-based compensation charges related to the acquisition and integration of 21CF ($207 million).
  6. Reflects an adjustment to thenon-cash gain that was recorded in the second quarter of the current year in connection with the acquisition of a controlling interest in Hulu, LLC ($123 million).

Pre-Tax

Tax Benefit/

After-Tax

Change vs.

(in millions except EPS)

Income/

EPS(3)

prior year

Income/Loss

Expense(1)

Loss(2)

period

Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019:

As reported

$

12,686

$

(2,687)

$

9,999

$

5.98

(12)%

Exclude:

Other income, net(4)

(4,840)

1,114

(3,726)

(2.30)

One-time net benefit from the Tax Act

-

(34)

(34)

(0.02)

Amortization of 21CF and Hulu

intangible assets and fair value step-up

884

(191)

693

0.43

on film and television costs(5)

Restructuring and impairment charges(6)

869

(200)

669

0.42

Impairment of equity investments

538

(123)

415

0.26

Excluding certain items affecting

$

10,137

$

(2,121)

$

8,016

$

4.75

(15)%

comparability

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018:

As reported

$

11,527

$

(880)

$

10,647

$

6.81

Exclude:

One-time net benefit from the Tax Act

-

(1,801)

(1,801)

(1.17)

Other income, net(4)

(94)

23

(71)

(0.05)

Restructuring and impairment charges

28

(6)

22

0.01

Excluding certain items affecting

$

11,461

$

(2,664)

$

8,797

$

5.60

comparability

  1. Tax benefit/expense adjustments are determined using the tax rate applicable to the individual item affecting comparability.
  2. Before noncontrolling interest share.
  3. Net of noncontrolling interest share, where applicable. Total may not equal the sum of the column due to rounding.
  4. Other income, net for the currentnine-month period includes a non-cash gain recognized in connection with the acquisition of a controlling interest in Hulu, LLC ($4.8 billion) and insurance recoveries on a legal matter ($46 million). Other income in the prior-yearnine-month period included a gain from the sale of property rights ($53 million) and insurance recoveries on a legal matter ($38 million).
  5. Intangible asset amortization was $562 million,step-up amortization was $307 million and amortization of intangible assets related to 21CF equity investees was $15 million.
  6. Reflects severance andequity-based compensation charges related to the acquisition and integration of 21CF ($869 million).

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 21:04:08 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.13%248 898
COMCAST CORPORATION22.20%189 117
CBS CORPORATION12.21%18 394
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.67%12 972
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE21.27%8 685
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 298
