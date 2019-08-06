Walt Disney : Q3 FY2019 Financial Reconciliation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To Corresponding GAAP Financial Measures

June 29, 2019

Free cash flow, aggregate segment operating income, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) excluding certain items affecting comparability are not measures of performance defined by, or calculated in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial measure. These measures, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free cash flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's consolidated cash provided by operations to free cash flow (unaudited, in millions):

Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Cash (used in)/ provided by operations - continuing operations $ (1,748) $ 3,679 $ (5,427) Less: Investments in parks, resorts and other property (1,177) (1,220) 43 Free cash flow $ (2,925) $ 2,459 $ (5,384) >(100%)

Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change Cash provided by operations - continuing operations $ 4,266 $ 10,442 $ (6,176) Less: Investments in parks, resorts and other property (3,567) (3,264) (303) Free cash flow $ 699 $ 7,178 $ (6,479) (90)%

The following table presents a summary of the Company's consolidated cash flows (unaudited, in millions):