Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Remembering Ron Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 11:45am EST

Ron W. Miller, Walt Disney's son-in-law and the husband of Diane Disney, passed away February 9, 2019, in Napa, California. He was 85.

Miller was 21 and a member of the USC Trojans football team when he was introduced to then-20-year-old Diane Disney on a blind date. They were married in Santa Barbara on May 9, 1954. Ron served in the Army and played football for the Los Angeles Rams before his father-in-law recruited him to work at The Walt Disney Studios in 1957. Miller's first job was serving as second assistant on Old Yeller (1957). Eventually, as CEO, Miller pushed the Company to expand and explore, creating Walt Disney Home Video, Touchstone Pictures, and The Disney Channel.

'Everyone at The Walt Disney Company is deeply saddened by the passing of Ron Miller,' said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. 'His life and legacy are inextricably linked with our Company and the Disney family because he was such a vital part of both, as our CEO and Walt's son-in-law. Few people had Ron's understanding of our history, or a deeper appreciation and respect for our Company, and he shared it generously with anyone who wanted to know more. I was fortunate to have known him, and even luckier to have called him a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.'

During Miller's time at Disney, he pushed technological innovation, including computer animation, championing such innovative films as Tron (1982).

Miller, Diane, and Diane's mother, Lillian, established Silverado Vineyards in 1981, four years after they purchased the property. This place, near the small town of Yountville, California, became Ron and Diane's permanent residence.

He served on the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum since its opening in 2009 and became president in November 2013.

Miller is survived by his children Christopher Miller, Joanna Miller, Tamara Diane Miller, Jennifer Goff, Walter Elias Disney Miller, Ronald Miller, and Patrick Miller; grandchildren Annabelle Rey, Nicholas Runeare, Ryan Scheer, Danielle Durham, Sam Goff, Lily Goff, Charlotte Goff, Sebastian Runeare, Haley Scheer, Reilly Miller, Madeline Goff, William Miller, and Elias Miller; and great-grandchildren Stella Durham, Finley Scheer, and Evelyn and Mason Goff.

Donations may be made to the memorial fund that The Walt Disney Family Museum has established in honor of Ron and Diane Disney Miller. Donations will support the museum's ongoing education efforts. Donations and cards can also be sent to the family through The Walt Disney Family Museum, ATTN: Director's Office; 104 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94129.

Services will be private, and the museum has not yet planned a public commemoration.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 16:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
11:45aWALT DISNEY : Remembering Ron Miller
PU
02/08WALT DISNEY : Disney Showcases the Tech Behind the Magic at 2018 Grace Hopper Ce..
PU
02/08WALT DISNEY : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
02/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Trump's State Of The Union Offers Few ..
DJ
02/06WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Amyris Inc., Disney, Electronic Art..
PR
02/06WALT DISNEY : Current report filing
PU
02/06WALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
BU
02/06WALT DISNEY : Disney Posts Loss for Streaming Debut
DJ
02/05WALT DISNEY : Disney Offers Fresh Details on Plans for Digital Future -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 408 M
EBIT 2019 14 481 M
Net income 2019 10 713 M
Debt 2019 20 137 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,69
P/E ratio 2020 15,70
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.70%166 237
COMCAST CORPORATION10.43%170 176
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.74%21 650
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.59%21 650
CBS CORPORATION13.36%18 541
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 896
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.