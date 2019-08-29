Walt Disney : Sells Its Interest in the Yes Network to Investor Gr…

BURBANK, Calif., August 29, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) ('Disney') today announced that it has sold its equity interest in the YES Network ('YES') to a newly formed investor group that includes Yankee Global Enterprises (the 'Yankees') and Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) ('Sinclair'), among others. The group acquired the 80 percent of the YES Network not already held by the Yankees at a total enterprise value of $3.47 billion.

The transaction received the approval of the U.S. Department of Justice. Last year, Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ('21st Century Fox') entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice that allowed Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox to proceed while requiring the subsequent sale of 21st Century Fox's interests in 22 regional sports networks ('RSNs'), including the YES Network. On August 23, Sinclair completed its acquisition of 21 of the RSNs from Disney, excluding the YES Network.

