Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Walt Disney : Shazam!' Shines at Box Office

04/07/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- WarnerMedia's latest attempt to build out its comic-book franchise got a healthy start at the box office this weekend, with " Shazam!" premiering in first place with an estimated $53.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The weekend's other major new release, "Pet Sematary," had a lively debut and grossed $25 million for second place. The Stephen King adaptation was released by Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures.

"Shazam!" stars Asher Angel as a 14-year-old who magically turns into a grown-up superhero played by Zachary Levi, a concept that drew comparisons to the 1988 Tom Hanks movie "Big." Its debut is lower than other DC openings, like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which premiered with $166 million in 2016, or "Suicide Squad," which made $134 million in its first weekend that same year.

But "Shazam!" cost about $80 million for AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia and its New Line Cinema label to produce, a modest amount for a superhero movie, and a cost that requires far less of a box-office haul to turn a profit. The movie made about $3.3 million from preview screenings ahead of its wide release this weekend.

WarnerMedia's DC Comics movies have trailed behind their competition from Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios at the box office and in critical acclaim. But recent releases have turned that tide a bit. "Wonder Woman" was a commercial and critical smash in 2017, and December's "Aquaman" became the first DC title to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

WarnerMedia's strategy with its comic-book adaptations is to broaden the slate beyond big-budget spectacles. "Shazam!" is a more family-oriented telling, whereas the franchise's next release, "Joker," is a gothic origin story about the Batman villain that its director Todd Phillips describes as a "tragedy."

"Shazam!" is about "a small, unknown character, and we were able to tease that out in a way that was interesting and relatable," said Jeff Goldstein, WarnerMedia's head of distribution.

Additional overseas grosses took the global weekend total for "Shazam!" to $158.6 million, including a $30.9 million debut in China.

The weekend's other new wide release, STX Entertainment's race relations drama "The Best of Enemies," made its debut in sixth place with a weak $4.5 million. It stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell as a civil-rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan member who befriend one another in the segregationist South.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 73 443 M
EBIT 2019 16 661 M
Net income 2019 10 581 M
Debt 2019 29 999 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 17,61
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 207 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.88%206 726
COMCAST CORPORATION18.71%182 894
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.61%22 588
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE20.56%22 588
CBS CORPORATION15.21%18 788
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 851
