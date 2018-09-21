Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Walt Disney : Sixth Disney Veterans Institute Creates New Opportunities for Heroes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:19am CEST

Disney's Heroes Work Here program launched in 2012 with a commitment to provide jobs for at least 1,000 veterans by 2015, a goal which it exceeded within its first year. Now, six years later, in addition to the more than 10,000 veterans who have joined The Walt Disney Company through the companywide initiative, Disney has also enabled thousands more to embark upon careers with other companies as a result of its free Veterans Institute workshops, which bring together experts to discuss best practices and techniques in the hiring, onboarding and retention of veterans and military spouses. The sixth Disney Veterans Institute-presented by The Walt Disney Company and USAA-was held at The George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas, on September 18, and continues the Company's proud legacy of support for the U.S. Armed Forces.

Expanding upon Veterans Institutes in Orlando, San Antonio, Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C., the Dallas event featured panels and speakers who touched upon a wide range of topics that included transitioning from military to civilian workforce, creating career opportunities for military spouses and translating military experience to business needs. The Veterans Institutes present tools and resources for employers that they can reference and use as they establish their own internal military hiring and development programs.

'We are proud to have hired 10,000 veterans through the Heroes Work Here program, and to continue opening doors for servicemen and women elsewhere by helping other companies enhance their ability to recruit, hire and retain veterans and their families,' says Kevin Preston, director of Veterans Initiatives for The Walt Disney Company.

Disney's ongoing commitment to veterans and their families extends far beyond employment. The Company's philanthropic support of veteran and military organizations has exceeded $20 million in funding and media support since the launch of Heroes Work Here, and, through the Disney VoluntEARS program, employees have engaged in several service projects with veterans' organizations in communities around the country.

To learn more about the Heroes Work Here initiative, as well as access learning and development tools designed to help veterans transition into the civilian workforce, visit DisneyCareers.com/HeroesWorkHere.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
12:19aWALT DISNEY : Sixth Disney Veterans Institute Creates New Opportunities for Hero..
PU
09/20WALT DISNEY : Disney Reanimates Portions of Upcoming Film After Criticism for Li..
DJ
09/20WALT DISNEY : Announces $1 Million Donation to Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and ..
PU
09/20WALT DISNEY : An All-New Trailer Debuts for ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet&rsq..
PU
09/20WALT DISNEY : ESPN Streaming Service Surpasses One Million Subscribers -- Update
DJ
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20Sky Takeover Explained
DJ
09/20Comcast, Fox to Settle $35 Billion Takeover Battle for Sky in Weekend Auction
DJ
09/20WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20CNBC : Comcast expects boosted Fox/Disney bid for Sky 
09/20Disney's Iger talks streaming, Fox integration, ESPN in interview 
09/20The Telecom Sector Is About To Get A New Name - And A Whole Lot Bigger 
09/20ESPN streaming service hits 1M paying subscribers 
09/20DISNEY : Why I Bought Disney 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 862 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 301 M
Debt 2018 25 818 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 13,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.12%163 284
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.82%170 998
SKY56.13%35 726
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.30%25 423
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE9.99%25 423
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.27%25 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.