Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Skydance hires ousted Disney animation head Lasseter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

(Reuters) - U.S. film production company Skydance Media on Wednesday named Walt Disney Co's former animation head and co-founder of Pixar, John Lasseter, as head of its animation division.

In 2017, he took a leave of absence and later left Walt Disney last year, following what he called "missteps," including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable, according to a memo at the time seen by Reuters.

"... We did not enter into this decision lightly. John has acknowledged and apologized for his mistakes and, during the past year away from the workplace, has endeavored to address and reform them." Skydance Chief Executive Officer David Ellison said in a statement.

Lasseter, regarded as a modern day Walt Disney because of his creativity and commercial success, directed the 1995 hit "Toy Story" and was the creative force behind movie hits like "Frozen" and "Finding Nemo".

Lasseter, who will report to Ellison, will be based in Los Angeles and start later this month.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
04:45pWALT DISNEY : Skydance hires ousted Disney animation head Lasseter
RE
03:26pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media
DJ
02:14pWALT DISNEY : Disney Supports Expansion of Sandy Hook Promise's Start With Hello..
PU
02:48aHulu Posts 48% Jump In Users For Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/08Hulu Reports More Than 25 Million Subscribers in 2018
DJ
01/08WALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/08THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
BU
01/07WALT DISNEY : Employees and Cast Members Are Changing Their Lives with Disney As..
PU
01/02WALT DISNEY : Studios Posts $7.3B in Global Box Office and Record Domestic Year ..
PU
01/02Netflix poaches Activision's Neumann for CFO role
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 334 M
EBIT 2019 14 891 M
Net income 2019 10 702 M
Debt 2019 20 299 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
P/E ratio 2020 15,05
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.61%164 587
COMCAST CORPORATION4.90%161 189
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP5.11%21 195
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.85%21 195
CBS CORPORATION10.64%17 849
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.