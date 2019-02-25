Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
Walt Disney : Special Look at ‘The Lion King' Debuts During the Oscars®

02/25/2019 | 12:02pm EST

Last night, Oscar® viewers enjoyed an all-new look at director Jon Favreau's The Lion King, which opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.

Disney's upcoming film journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, and utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 17:01:06 UTC
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
12:02pWALT DISNEY : Special Look at ‘The Lion King' Debuts During the Oscars®
PU
07:47aTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
AQ
02/22WALT DISNEY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/21WALT DISNEY : Disney Ranks High Among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies
PU
02/21THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Sol..
BU
02/18WALT DISNEY : Hong Kong Disneyland Fiscal 2018 Net Loss Narrows to HK$54 Million
DJ
02/15WALT DISNEY CO/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15WALT DISNEY : Disney Announces Unprecedented Global Launch for Star Wars and Fro..
BU
02/14WALT DISNEY : Disney Tops Most “Intimate” Brands Survey
PU
02/11WALT DISNEY : Innovations from DisneyResearch|Studios Receive Academy's Sci-Tech..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 700 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.11%171 812
COMCAST CORPORATION13.39%174 747
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.14%22 251
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE6.76%22 251
CBS CORPORATION18.23%19 276
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 604
